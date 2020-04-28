The reports have suggested that LG is set to replace the LG G series with an all new series this year, and it will be called the LG Velvet series. We have seen many leaks about the anticipated device already, and today adding to the list is the support for wireless charging. The alleged LG Velvet is spotted on Wireless Power Consortium, which reveals 10W wireless charging for the upcoming device. Other than that, Evan Blass has shared an image of the phone revealing its front design. Also Read - लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुए LG Velvet के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Previous reports have tipped that the LG Velvet will boast of premium design but it’ll not be a flagship phone. The device is likely to cater an upper mid-range segment and it’ll feature support for 5G network. LG is expected to unveil the Velvet series on May 7, and we recently saw some specifications from South Korean forums Meeco.kr. The same specifications were also leaked by the tipster Sleepy Kuma on Twitter. Also Read - LG Velvet key specifications leaked ahead of May 7 launch; reveals Snapdragon 765, 8GB RAM

As per the leak, the LG Velvet will be powered by a 5G enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor. The phone can have at least one variant that features 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The storage can further be expanded to 2TB via a microSD card slot. There might be a 4,300mAh battery on the smartphone, which will have fast wired charging and wireless charging as well.

In terms of optics, the phone has a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 48-megapixel main sensor along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The LG Velvet is also expected to come with an AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner. LG is also reportedly putting in a stereo speaker setup with AI-powered sound output.