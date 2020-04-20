comscore LG Velvet design revealed in official video; confirms SD765 | BGR India
LG Velvet design revealed in official video; confirms Snapdragon 765 chipset

LG Velvet is an another attempt by the Korean company to crack the mid-range smartphone market.

  • Published: April 20, 2020 9:00 AM IST
LG Velvet Series

LG has revealed the design of its upcoming Velvet smartphone series. After teasing renders and sketches of the smartphone, the Korean company has revealed the official design language. We have to say, the design looks mighty impressive for a smartphone coming from LG. The final design of this upcoming smartphone lineup was revealed via an official video on YouTube. Earlier, the Korean smartphone maker had said that it is embarking on a new product roadmap with the Velvet series. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Series price in India revealed; check availability and offers

LG Velvet Series Design is Official

The video, which is in Korean, shows off the design language of this upcoming mid-range smartphone. The video also confirms that the Velvet series will come equipped with Snapdragon 765 Mobile Platform from Qualcomm. This is not particularly about specifications but rather about design. LG smartphones had reached an end where every device had begun to look similar. Even the distinction between G-series and V-series was hard to figure out. Also Read - LG Velvet could be a much needed comeback for the South Korean company: Here's why

So, LG is answering those critics with a new design language. LG Velvet will come in four colors: white, black, red and green. It is also clear that the back is using glass. Like other smartphone makers, the glass seems to reflect light. The big selling point will be the form factor, which allows for a slim device. The contoured shape and chamfered edges make for a nice looking smartphone. The LG Velvet also features thin bezels surrounding the display and seems to sport a waterdrop notch. Also Read - LG V60 ThinQ 5G launched with Snapdragon 865 SoC and dual screen

There is not much to takeaway from this video but the 3.5mm headphone seems to have been retained by the company. With Velvet, LG is taking another bold step to challenge the Chinese smartphone makers. It has premium design, as confirmed in this video, and mid-range specifications. This should allow for a competitive device nonetheless. However, LG will need to get the price right in order to put the device in the hands of consumers.

