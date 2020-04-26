LG is set to make a pretty big comeback with its upcoming series of smartphones that will focus on design and aesthetics. Set to replace the LG G series, the first of these phones is the upcoming LG Velvet. Now days ahead of its launch, the entire specifications for the phone have leaked out. Also Read - LG Velvet's Dual Screen accessory gets certified ahead of official launch

The specifications come from South Korean forums Meeco.kr. The same specification leak was also shared by tipster Sleepy Kuma on Twitter. As we expected, the specifications suggest that despite the premium-looking design the LG Velvet will not be a flagship phone. The device is more of an upper mid-range proposition in the market. However, the phone is still expected to feature support for 5G. Also Read - LG Velvet design revealed in official video; confirms Snapdragon 765 chipset

Watch: OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

LG Velvet Specifications

As per the leak, the LG Velvet will be powered by a 5G enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor. The phone has at least one variant that features 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The storage can further be expanded to 2TB via a microSD card slot. There is also a 4,300 mAh battery on the smartphone, which will have fast wired charging and wireless charging as well. The phone also has an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. Also Read - LG Velvet could be a much needed comeback for the South Korean company: Here's why

In terms of optics, the phone has a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 48-megapixel main sensor along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The LG Velvet is also expected to come with an AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner. LG is also reportedly putting in a stereo speaker setup with AI-powered sound output. The dimensions of the phone are 167.1x74x7.85mm and it weighs 180 grams.

The LG Velvet smartphone will be available in four colors. These are Aurora Green, Aurora Gray, Aurora White, and Illusion Sunset color options. The leaked spec-sheet also shows all four color options. The smartphone is set to launch on May 7th in an online-only event in South Korea.