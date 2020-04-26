comscore LG Velvet key specifications leak ahead of launch | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • LG Velvet key specifications leaked ahead of May 7 launch; reveals Snapdragon 765, 8GB RAM
News

LG Velvet key specifications leaked ahead of May 7 launch; reveals Snapdragon 765, 8GB RAM

News

The LG Velvet will be an upper mid-range, 5G-anabled device with the Snapdragon 765 SoC, 8GB RAM, 48 megapixel camera and more.

  • Updated: April 26, 2020 1:00 PM IST
LG Velvet Series

LG is set to make a pretty big comeback with its upcoming series of smartphones that will focus on design and aesthetics. Set to replace the LG G series, the first of these phones is the upcoming LG Velvet. Now days ahead of its launch, the entire specifications for the phone have leaked out. Also Read - LG Velvet's Dual Screen accessory gets certified ahead of official launch

The specifications come from South Korean forums Meeco.kr. The same specification leak was also shared by tipster Sleepy Kuma on Twitter. As we expected, the specifications suggest that despite the premium-looking design the LG Velvet will not be a flagship phone. The device is more of an upper mid-range proposition in the market. However, the phone is still expected to feature support for 5G. Also Read - LG Velvet design revealed in official video; confirms Snapdragon 765 chipset

Watch: OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

LG Velvet Specifications

As per the leak, the LG Velvet will be powered by a 5G enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor. The phone has at least one variant that features 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The storage can further be expanded to 2TB via a microSD card slot. There is also a 4,300 mAh battery on the smartphone, which will have fast wired charging and wireless charging as well. The phone also has an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. Also Read - LG Velvet could be a much needed comeback for the South Korean company: Here's why

In terms of optics, the phone has a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 48-megapixel main sensor along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The LG Velvet is also expected to come with an AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner. LG is also reportedly putting in a stereo speaker setup with AI-powered sound output. The dimensions of the phone are 167.1x74x7.85mm and it weighs 180 grams.

LG Velvet's Dual Screen accessory gets certified ahead of official launch

Also Read

LG Velvet's Dual Screen accessory gets certified ahead of official launch

The LG Velvet smartphone will be available in four colors. These are Aurora Green, Aurora Gray, Aurora White, and Illusion Sunset color options. The leaked spec-sheet also shows all four color options.  The smartphone is set to launch on May 7th in an online-only event in South Korea.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 26, 2020 12:52 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 26, 2020 1:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

LG Velvet specifications leak ahead of launch
News
LG Velvet specifications leak ahead of launch
PUBG Mobile player uses drones to make his car fly

Gaming

PUBG Mobile player uses drones to make his car fly

Google, Apple to shut Coronavirus tracker after pandemic

News

Google, Apple to shut Coronavirus tracker after pandemic

Vivo beats Samsung in India in Q1 2020 shipments

News

Vivo beats Samsung in India in Q1 2020 shipments

iPhone SE works with iPhone 8 camera sensor

News

iPhone SE works with iPhone 8 camera sensor

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

LG Velvet specifications leak ahead of launch

Google, Apple to shut Coronavirus tracker after pandemic

Vivo beats Samsung in India in Q1 2020 shipments

iPhone SE works with iPhone 8 camera sensor

WhatsApp to allow 8 people private video calls from next week

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Which one is better?

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Related Topics

Related Stories

LG Velvet specifications leak ahead of launch

News

LG Velvet specifications leak ahead of launch
LG Velvet will get Dual Screen accessory like the V60

News

LG Velvet will get Dual Screen accessory like the V60
LG Velvet design revealed in official video; confirms Snapdragon 765 chipset

News

LG Velvet design revealed in official video; confirms Snapdragon 765 chipset
LG Folder 2 flip phone with 4G support launched

News

LG Folder 2 flip phone with 4G support launched
Motorola Edge to launch on April 22

News

Motorola Edge to launch on April 22

हिंदी समाचार

लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुए LG Velvet के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स, जानिए क्या होगा खास

इंस्टाग्राम (Instagram) ने लॉन्च किया नया स्टीकर चैलेंज (Sticker Challenges), ऐसे करें यूज

Akshaya Tritiya 2020: लॉकडाउन में घर बैठे शुभ मुहूर्त पर आज ऐसे ऑनलाइन खरीदें गोल्ड

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (Redmi 10X) 30 अप्रैल को होगा लॉन्च, 5020mAh होगी बैटरी

Realme Band को भारत में मिला नए अपडेट, आपके फोन को खोजने में करेगा मदद

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

Features

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?
Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

News

LG Velvet specifications leak ahead of launch
News
LG Velvet specifications leak ahead of launch
Google, Apple to shut Coronavirus tracker after pandemic

News

Google, Apple to shut Coronavirus tracker after pandemic
Vivo beats Samsung in India in Q1 2020 shipments

News

Vivo beats Samsung in India in Q1 2020 shipments
iPhone SE works with iPhone 8 camera sensor

News

iPhone SE works with iPhone 8 camera sensor
WhatsApp to allow 8 people private video calls from next week

News

WhatsApp to allow 8 people private video calls from next week