The LG Velvet has been one of the most talked-about smartphones as of late ahead of its launch. Further, the first phone in a new series by LG, the device is also being leaked quite a bit. We have already had a great idea of how the LG Velvet looks so far. However, a new live image is the most revealing one yet. The new image provides a closer look into the device.

The full specifications of the LG Velvet are also finally revealed. The images are also accompanied by a quick hands-on of the device that shows us the phone from all angles. Most of the leaked details and specifications go in line with what we have heard so far.

LG Velvet: Specifications

The LG Velvet is powered by the Snapdragon 765 5G SoC. It features a 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED display panel. There is 8GB RAM and 128GB storage on the unit we see. Further, memory can be expanded to 2TB with a memory card slot. However, note that this is just one of the memory configurations. Check out the video here.

There is a 16-megapixel camera in the waterdrop notch on the front of the LG Velvet. On the back is a triple camera setup. This comprises a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The listings confirm ASMR video recording and a gimbal-like video stabilization mode.

Powering the LG Velvet is a 4,300mAh battery that supports wireless charging. There are a few more new details revealed. The phone has an IP68 rating with respect to protection from water and dust. Further, it will still feature the military-grade standards that LG phones usually come with. There are also AI-powered stereo speakers on the phone.

Further, there are reports that the LG Velvet will also have its own dual-screen accessory like many LG flagships. Called “Portable screen cover”, the accessory comes with model number “LM-G905N” and has been approved by the Korean NRRA. The model number for the accessory spotted by MySmartPrice further confirms that G9 is getting rebranded as Velvet in the Korean market.