  • LG Velvet live images and hands-on video leaked from Korean store; check details
LG Velvet live images and hands-on video leaked from Korean store; check details

The new images and video also leak the complete specifications of the LG Velvet, which will be powered by a Snapdragon 765 SoC, a 48MP triple camera setup, a 4.300 mAh battery and more.

  • Updated: May 5, 2020 3:05 PM IST
LG Velvet Korean Live Image

The LG Velvet has been one of the most talked-about smartphones as of late ahead of its launch. Further, the first phone in a new series by LG, the device is also being leaked quite a bit. We have already had a great idea of how the LG Velvet looks so far. However, a new live image is the most revealing one yet. The new image provides a closer look into the device. Also Read - LG Velvet specifications and design officially revealed ahead of launch

The full specifications of the LG Velvet are also finally revealed. The images are also accompanied by a quick hands-on of the device that shows us the phone from all angles. Most of the leaked details and specifications go in line with what we have heard so far. Also Read - LG Velvet confirmed to feature 10W wireless charging: Check specifications

LG Velvet: Specifications

The LG Velvet is powered by the Snapdragon 765 5G SoC. It features a 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED display panel. There is 8GB RAM and 128GB storage on the unit we see. Further, memory can be expanded to 2TB with a memory card slot. However, note that this is just one of the memory configurations. Check out the video here. Also Read - LG Velvet key specifications leaked ahead of May 7 launch; reveals Snapdragon 765, 8GB RAM

There is a 16-megapixel camera in the waterdrop notch on the front of the LG Velvet. On the back is a triple camera setup. This comprises a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The listings confirm ASMR video recording and a gimbal-like video stabilization mode.

Powering the LG Velvet is a 4,300mAh battery that supports wireless charging. There are a few more new details revealed. The phone has an IP68 rating with respect to protection from water and dust. Further, it will still feature the military-grade standards that LG phones usually come with. There are also AI-powered stereo speakers on the phone.

LG Velvet's Dual Screen accessory gets certified ahead of official launch

Further, there are reports that the LG Velvet will also have its own dual-screen accessory like many LG flagships. Called “Portable screen cover”, the accessory comes with model number “LM-G905N” and has been approved by the Korean NRRA. The model number for the accessory spotted by MySmartPrice further confirms that G9 is getting rebranded as Velvet in the Korean market.

  • Published Date: May 5, 2020 3:01 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 5, 2020 3:05 PM IST

