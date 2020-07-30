LG is looking to add more phones to its Velvet lineup. The company has already launched multiple models in the series. And now, leaks suggest another one is likely to make its way in the coming months. According to this report, a new LG Velvet has spotted on Google Play console listing. This device is reportedly going to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor. Also Read - LG Velvet goes official with Snapdragon 765G and 5G: Check price, availability

Using this chipset means the Velvet will support 5G networks. In addition to this, the phone will feature a full HD+ display with pixel density of 420 PPI. It will also get 6GB RAM and run on Android 10 out of the box. Going by these details, we expect LG to officially announce the phone in the coming weeks. Also Read - LG Android 10 update roadmap revealed; roll out starts in February 2020

Watch: OnePlus Nord Review

LG is looking to differentiate its product focus, with new ranges. The Velvet series looks to bring a new approach to company’s mobile strategy. We’ve already come across one Velvet which packs the 5G-powered Snapdragon 765G processor. Using this or the Dimensity SoC ensures the phones are future-proof. Also Read - Design patent hints at a LG phone-smartwatch hybrid with a bendable display

LG Velvet launched: Specifications

LG launched the first Velvet phone back in May this year. The Velvet comes with a 6.8-inch P-OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and curved sides. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC offering 5G support out of the box. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and supports expandable storage as well.

It packs a triple rear camera setup stacked vertically in circular cutouts. The phone gets a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and the third is a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It includes support for Wacom stylus and works with LG’s UI. The LG Velvet is IP68 and MIL-STD 810G certified for durability. It has a 4,300mAh battery.

Story Timeline