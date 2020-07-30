comscore LG Velvet with MediaTek Dimensity 800 spotted online | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • LG Velvet phone with MediaTek Dimensity SoC spotted online
News

LG Velvet phone with MediaTek Dimensity SoC spotted online

News

LG has launched the first Velvet phone earlier this year, and it supports 5G network via Snapdragon 765G processor.

  • Published: July 30, 2020 7:42 PM IST
LG Velvet Series

LG is looking to add more phones to its Velvet lineup. The company has already launched multiple models in the series. And now, leaks suggest another one is likely to make its way in the coming months. According to this report, a new LG Velvet has spotted on Google Play console listing. This device is reportedly going to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor. Also Read - LG Velvet goes official with Snapdragon 765G and 5G: Check price, availability

Using this chipset means the Velvet will support 5G networks. In addition to this, the phone will feature a full HD+ display with pixel density of 420 PPI. It will also get 6GB RAM and run on Android 10 out of the box. Going by these details, we expect LG to officially announce the phone in the coming weeks. Also Read - LG Android 10 update roadmap revealed; roll out starts in February 2020

Watch: OnePlus Nord Review

LG is looking to differentiate its product focus, with new ranges. The Velvet series looks to bring a new approach to company’s mobile strategy. We’ve already come across one Velvet which packs the 5G-powered Snapdragon 765G processor. Using this or the Dimensity SoC ensures the phones are future-proof. Also Read - Design patent hints at a LG phone-smartwatch hybrid with a bendable display

LG Velvet launched: Specifications

LG launched the first Velvet phone back in May this year. The Velvet comes with a 6.8-inch P-OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and curved sides. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC offering 5G support out of the box. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and supports expandable storage as well.

LG Velvet goes official with Snapdragon 765G and 5G: Check price, availability

Also Read

LG Velvet goes official with Snapdragon 765G and 5G: Check price, availability

It packs a triple rear camera setup stacked vertically in circular cutouts. The phone gets a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and the third is a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It includes support for Wacom stylus and works with LG’s UI. The LG Velvet is IP68 and MIL-STD 810G certified for durability. It has a 4,300mAh battery.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 30, 2020 7:42 PM IST

You Might be Interested

LG Velvet

LG Velvet
Android 10.0 (Q-OS)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G
General 48 million pixels, Wide 8 million pixels, Depth 5 million pixels

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15 laptops launched
Laptops
Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15 laptops launched
LG Velvet phone with Dimensity 800 SoC spotted on Google Play Console

News

LG Velvet phone with Dimensity 800 SoC spotted on Google Play Console

Xiaomi gets sued by InterDigital in India for patents infringement

News

Xiaomi gets sued by InterDigital in India for patents infringement

Amazfit Bip S Lite to go on sale today: Check details

News

Amazfit Bip S Lite to go on sale today: Check details

OnePlus Nord series could get cheaper, may support 5G

News

OnePlus Nord series could get cheaper, may support 5G

Most Popular

Vivo X50 Review

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Review

OnePlus Nord Review- The thunder strikes again, almost

Realme 6i First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Review

LG Velvet phone with Dimensity 800 SoC spotted on Google Play Console

Xiaomi gets sued by InterDigital in India for patents infringement

Amazfit Bip S Lite to go on sale today: Check details

MIUI 12 to bring Back Tap gestures like iOS 14 with future updates

OnePlus Nord series could get cheaper, may support 5G

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Huawei Watch GT 2 vs Watch GT 2e: How to choose the right smartwatch?

Related Topics

Related Stories

LG Velvet phone with Dimensity 800 SoC spotted on Google Play Console

News

LG Velvet phone with Dimensity 800 SoC spotted on Google Play Console
Oppo Reno 4 Pro India prices leaked: Check details, specifications

News

Oppo Reno 4 Pro India prices leaked: Check details, specifications
Gionee to soon launch Android phone with 10,000mAh battery: Check details

News

Gionee to soon launch Android phone with 10,000mAh battery: Check details
Nokia 2.4 smartphone details revealed online

News

Nokia 2.4 smartphone details revealed online
Moto G9 Plus battery, charging details leaked, could launch soon

News

Moto G9 Plus battery, charging details leaked, could launch soon

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi 9 Prime स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को होगा भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए खूबियां

Vodafone Idea ने पेश किया नया रिचार्ज प्लान, हर रोज मिलेगा 2 जीबी डेटा

Oppo Reno 4 Pro स्मार्टफोन की कीमत लॉन्चिंग से पहले हुई लीक, जानिए प्राइस

Tecno Spark 6 Air स्मार्टफोन 6,000mAh बैटरी और 7-इंच डिस्प्ले के साथ 7,999 रुपये में लॉन्च, इस दिन आएगा सेल पर

OnePlus Nord की डिस्प्ले में सामने आई ये प्रोब्लम, कंपनी ने बताया नॉर्मल

Latest Videos

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India
OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

LG Velvet phone with Dimensity 800 SoC spotted on Google Play Console
News
LG Velvet phone with Dimensity 800 SoC spotted on Google Play Console
Xiaomi gets sued by InterDigital in India for patents infringement

News

Xiaomi gets sued by InterDigital in India for patents infringement
Amazfit Bip S Lite to go on sale today: Check details

News

Amazfit Bip S Lite to go on sale today: Check details
MIUI 12 to bring Back Tap gestures like iOS 14 with future updates

News

MIUI 12 to bring Back Tap gestures like iOS 14 with future updates
OnePlus Nord series could get cheaper, may support 5G

News

OnePlus Nord series could get cheaper, may support 5G

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers