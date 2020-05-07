comscore LG Velvet goes official with Snapdragon 765G and 5G | BGR India
LG Velvet goes official with Snapdragon 765G and 5G: Check price, availability

LG Velvet is the first smartphone from the Korean company that embraces a new design language.

  Published: May 7, 2020 4:59 PM IST
LG Velvet, the first design-centric smartphone from the Korean company, is now official. The smartphone was teased and then partially revealed by the company earlier. Now, we are getting official price and availability information. In South Korea, LG Velvet will go on pre-order from tomorrow. On May 8, the smartphone will be available for purchase via all the three major carriers in the country. The smartphone marks a big change in direction from LG in recent years. Also Read - LG Velvet live images and hands-on video leaked from Korean store; check details

LG Velvet: Price and Specifications

The pre-order for the smartphone ends on May 14 and actual sales begin on the next day. In terms of pricing, the LG Velvet will be available for 899,800 Korean Won (around Rs 55,750). The pricing is definitely on the higher end of the spectrum for its hardware. However, the design is where the ingenuity of this smartphone comes alive. From the back glass panel with nicely drilled camera setup to the color options, there is a lot to like here. It comes in four different colors- White, Green, Grey and Illusion Sunset. Also Read - LG Velvet specifications and design officially revealed ahead of launch

We absolutely love the glacial green color of OnePlus 8 Series and this LG Velvet takes the color forward. Let’s talk about the specifications of this good looking smartphone from LG. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC offering 5G support out of the box. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and supports expandable storage as well. LG had already confirmed that Velvet will come with a 6.8-inch P-OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and curved sides. For selfie, there is a 16-megapixel, hidden in the notch. Also Read - LG Velvet confirmed to feature 10W wireless charging: Check specifications

On the back, there is a triple rear camera setup stacked vertically in circular cutouts. The main shooter uses a 48-megapixel sensor and is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. The third shooter is a 5-megapixel depth sensor followed by LED flash. It includes support for Wacom stylus and works with LG’s UI. The LG Velvet is IP68 and MIL-STD 810G certified for durability. The smartphone will soon get its own compatible Dual Screen accessory as well. There is a 4,300mah battery but there is no mention of fast charging support.

  Published Date: May 7, 2020 4:59 PM IST

