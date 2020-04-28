comscore LG Velvet specifications and design officially revealed ahead of launch
LG Velvet specifications and design officially revealed ahead of launch

Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the full specifications, features, and design of the LG Velvet phone.

The LG Velvet smartphone is all set to make its debut on May 7. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the full specifications, features, and design of the LG Velvet phone. The brand hasn’t yet revealed the price and availability details of its latest smartphone. It is likely to reveal these details on the launch day. We do know that this LG handset will go on sale in South Korea on May 15. Read on to find out everything about the LG Velvet.

Specifications, features

The LG Velvet features a glass and metal combination chassis. It offers a 6.8-inch curved OLED display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. One will also notice bezels on the top and bottom of the device. The notch houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera. There is also an under-display fingerprint sensor. The LG device is also equipped with stereo speakers. At the back of the phone, you will find a total of three cameras.

This setup includes a 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It supports a Voice Out Focus function that can be adjusted to separate background noise and voice when shooting a video. There is also support for ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) recording function, which can maximize the sensitivity of two high-performance microphones for vivid sound.

LG Velvet confirmed to feature 10W wireless charging: Check specifications

The LG Velvet is powered by a 7nm Snapdragon 765 SoC. It is paired with an 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. You also get an option to expand the internal storage using a microSD card slot. The smartphone packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for 10W wireless charging tech. It ships with Android 10 OS out of the box.

In terms of connectivity, the device supports 5G, dual-SIM slot, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It supports accessories like LG Dual Screen and Stylus Pen, which one will have to purchase separately. LG will be selling the new Velvet phone in multiple colors, including Aurora White, Aurora Gray, Aurora Green, and Illusion Sunset.

  • Published Date: April 28, 2020 12:37 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 28, 2020 12:41 PM IST

