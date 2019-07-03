LG W Series goes on sale at 12PM via Amazon India

LG W Series, a new smartphone series from LG, goes on sale for the first time today. LG had introduced W Series in India last month. The W Series, which includes W10, W30 and W30 Pro smartphones, will be available via Amazon India. With W Series, LG is trying to script a comeback in the Indian smartphone market. The Korean company lost big time against Chinese smartphone makers and now, it wants to regain its foothold here.

LG W Series: Price and Offers

LG W Series will be available for purchase at 12:00PM IST via Amazon India. During the sale, customers can avail 10 percent instant discount on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI. There is also Rs 4,950 cashback offer from Reliance Jio. The cashback is split into Rs 1,700 Jio cashback and Rs 3,250 ClearTrip Coupons. The offer is only valid on Jio’s Rs 299 plan. LG W Series starts at Rs 8,999. The W10 is available for Rs 8,999 while the W30 is priced at Rs 9,999. LG has not announced price or availability of W30 Pro yet.

LG W10, W30: Specifications and Features

With W Series, LG is trying a revival strategy similar to Samsung’s Galaxy M-Series. The LG W10 is the entry-level device in this series priced at Rs 8,999. It features a 6.19-inch HD+ LCD display with a notch that can be customized to U or V shape. Powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, the W10 offers 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. There is dual 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup. There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with LED flash. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, runs Android Pie and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. LG is offering the W10 in purple and grey color options.

LG W30 is a step up from the W10 detailed above. It sports a 6.26-inch display with resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. It uses MediaTek Helio P22 as well and offers 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The W30 is all about triple rear camera setup, which makes it lucrative in this price point.

There is a 12-megapixel main camera paired with 13-megapixel wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. It also upgrades the selfie camera to a 16-megapixel shooter. You get a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The W30 runs Android Pie and packs a 4,000mAh battery. It will be available in Blue, Grey and Aurora Green colors.

Features LG W30 LG W10 Price 9999 8999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 MediaTek Helio P22 Display 6.26-inch 19:9 HD+ 6.19-inch 18.9:9 HD+ screen Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 13MP + 2MP Dual – 13MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP 8MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

