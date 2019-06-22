LG will launch its W series smartphone in India on June 26. The company has sent media invites for an event in New Delhi, where it will introduce first W series device. The first smartphone in the series is rumored to be called LG W10. With W series, LG is preparing to compete with Xiaomi, Samsung and Realme in the entry-level and mid-range smartphone segment.

LG W Series: Everything we know so far

We already know that LG’s W series will be available online via Amazon India. The launch will see the Korean company make a comeback of sorts. LG curtailed its operations from midrange segment due to pricing pressure. All the leaks point at LG following on the footsteps of fellow Korean company Samsung and its Galaxy M lineup. The teaser image posted by Amazon India confirms it will come with triple rear camera setup. LG has also confirmed it will use AI to enhance the images.

LG is not sharing exact details about this triple rear camera setup. It has been confirmed that the setup will have an ultra wide-angle camera in addition to the standard camera and a depth camera. LG says it aims to maximize photography with “normal, front camera selfie, night mode, portrait, bokeh and wide angle image capabilities”.

Apart from camera, LG has also confirmed that it’s W series will be available in three different colors: black, green and a gradient finish. For the first time, LG’s teasers hint at a promising smartphone. It will feature a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera. There will be a rear mounted fingerprint sensor. LG is claiming a “pocket worthy” price tag for its W series. It is likely to be another sub-Rs 15,000 smartphone. Can LG challenge Xiaomi and others in the Indian smartphone market? It is always nice to have more options.