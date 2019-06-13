comscore LG W series live image spotted online; Design, Features | BGR India
News

LG W series live image spotted online; showcases triple cameras, fingerprint scanner

News

The triple rear camera teased in the LG W series is likely to sport a standard sensor, a sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a third camera as the depth sensor. According to the details that LG shared, W series will come in three colors including Green, Black, and a Gradient Blue.

  Published: June 13, 2019 9:32 AM IST
LG W Series real world photo

Image credit: C4ETech Twitter

Just days after Amazon India posted a teaser about the upcoming LG W series, a new leak has surfaced. This new leak contains alleged real-world images of an upcoming LG smartphone. It shows the back of the device confirming some specifications, and the rear panel design. Inspecting the image, we see a triple-camera setup along with a dedicated fingerprint scanner. The back panel also comes with the usual LG branding towards the bottom. A closer inspection of the panel also reveals reflective, nano-texture for looks. The back panel of the leaked LG W series smartphone also appears to sport a gradient color finish.

Talking about the overall look and texture, this is not new and we have seen the similar design in Realme 3 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Y3. The image also reveals that the volume rocker and power button will be placed on the right side of the device. LG also seems to have added a micro-USB port along with speaker grill on right side of the port at the bottom. This image was initially spotted by YouTuber C4ETech.

LG W series: Expanding into other price segments

As previously reported, it appears that LG is planning to enter the budget and mid-range smartphone segments with the W series. Before this, the company had somewhat given up on India because of fierce competition in the premium segment. However, this resurgence looks like LG is planning to retrace the success that Samsung is reporting with its Galaxy M series. It looks like the company will launch the smartphone on Amazon India along with other sale partners. We are not sure about the specifications of the triple rear camera but we can take an educated guess.

LG W series teased with triple rear camera setup on Amazon India

LG W series teased with triple rear camera setup on Amazon India

The triple rear setup in the LG W series is likely to sport a standard sensor, a sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a third camera as the depth sensor. According to the details that LG shared, the W series will come in three colors including Green, Black, and a Gradient Blue. This report also indicated that the device will come with a near bezel-less smartphone on the front with a U-shaped notch. Overall, the device may look similar to a typical 2019 budget or mid-range smartphone. There is no information on the specifications and pricing for the LG W series at the time.

  Published Date: June 13, 2019 9:32 AM IST

LG W series live image confirm rear triple camera and more

News

LG W series live image confirm rear triple camera and more

