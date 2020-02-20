comscore LG W10 Alpha launched in India at Rs 9,999: Specifications, features
LG W10 Alpha launched in India at Rs 9,999: Check specifications, features and more

The LG W10 Alpha is priced at Rs 9,999. It comes in one variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

  • Published: February 20, 2020 11:10 AM IST
LG has launched its W10 Alpha smartphone in India with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone features a FullVision waterdrop notch display and a single rear camera. The phone doesn’t have any fingerprint scanner but LG has kept the AI face unlock for security.

LG W10 Alpha: Price in India

The LG W10 Alpha is priced at Rs 9,999. It comes in one variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It’ll only be available in Black color option. The company hasn’t announced the availability as yet, but it appears that the phone is meant for the offline market. Check specifications and features of the LG W10 Alpha below.

Specifications, features

The LG W10 Alpha comes powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core Spreadtrum SC9863 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The storage is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. On the front, the smartphone features a 5.71-inch HD+ FullVision waterdrop-notch display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 86.83 percent screen-to-body ratio.

In terms of optics, the W10 Alpha packs only two cameras, one at the rear and one in the dront waterdrop notch. The smartphone offers an 8-megapixel primary rear camera with LED flash and it can record 1080p videos. On the front, there is again an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

LG says that the primary camera supports both beauty mode and Bokeh mode. The phone runs Android 9.0 Pie with a custom skin out-of-the-box. It packs a 3,450mAh battery and weighs only 170 grams. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.1 and USB Type-C.

  • Published Date: February 20, 2020 11:10 AM IST

