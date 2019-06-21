LG W10 specifications leaked via Android Enterprise listing

LG is all set to launch a new budget-centric smartphone under its W series in India. Ahead of its launch, the teaser for LG W Series has gone live on Amazon India. The company has already confirmed that the upcoming handset will sport triple cameras on the rear side. It will be one of the many devices to offer a waterdrop-style notched display. LG is said to launch LG W10 smartphone, and now a few specifications of the handset have surfaced online.

LG W10 specifications (leaked)

As per Android Enterprise listing, the LG W10 will offer a 6.2-inch display. It will also run the latest Android 9 Pie OS out of the box. The handset will come with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. As is the case with the budget phones, this device will too sport a rear fingerprint scanner. But, the LG W10 might lack support for NFC.

Furthermore, there is also an image of LG smartphone, which is said to be LG G7 Fit and not the upcoming LG W10. The image shows the phone with a wide-notch. Besides, the upcoming LG W phone is rumored to pack a 12nm process chipset with octa-core CPU, clocked at 2.0 GHz. GSMArena reported that these specifications are similar to MediaTek’s mid range Helio P60 chip. There is a possibility that we might witness a Snapdragon 439 SoC.

Moreover, it likely that the device will offer a 3.5mm headphone jack, a charging port, and a speaker at the bottom. The upcoming LG W series phones is expected to be backed by a large 4,000mAh battery. As mentioned above, the LG W10 smartphone will offer three cameras at the back. In addition, this setup is rumored to include an ultrawide angle camera.

At the moment, it is unknown as to when LG is planning to launch the device. The company is yet to officially confirm a launch date but it is expected to reveal very soon. The latest LG W-series will reportedly launch in India first and then make its way to other markets. It is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000 in the country.