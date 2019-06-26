comscore LG W10, W30 and W30 Pro launched in India | BGR India
LG W10, W30 and W30 Pro launched in India: Price specifications and features

LG has introduced its new W-series smartphones in India. The company has launched three new devices - W10, W30, W30 Pro. Here’s all you need to know.

  • Updated: June 26, 2019 1:48 PM IST
lg w-series launched

LG has launched its new W-series smartphones in India. These smartphones are aimed to take on the popular Xiaomi Redmi-series, Samsung Galaxy M-series, and Realme devices to name a few. The LG W-series smartphones in question here are the W10, W30 and W30 Pro. Here’s everything you need to know.

LG W10, W30, W30 Pro price in India, availability

The LG W10 will be available at Rs 8,999, whereas the W30 will set you back Rs 9,999. You can buy these smartphones from Amazon India. At its price point, the LG W10 will compete with the Xiaomi Redmi 7, Samsung Galaxy M10 and Realme 3. The LG W30, on the other hand, will compete with the Redmi Note 7S, Samsung Galaxy M20 and more. There is no word in W30 Pro pricing and availability.

LG W10, W30 and W30 Pro specifications and features

The LG W10 flaunts a 6.19-inch HD+ display with 18.9:9 aspect ratio. It draws its power from a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC clocked at 2GHz. The chipset is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The LG W30 also comes with the same chipset, RAM and storage configuration. It features a slightly larger 6.26-inch HD+ display. The LG W30 Pro draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Talking about camera, the LG W10 comes with dual-camera setup at the back. This comprises of a 13-megapixel primary camera and 5-megapixel secondary camera. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling.

The W30 and W30 Pro come with triple cameras at the back. The W30 features a 12-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Pro model comes with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor and an 8-megapixel third sensor. Up front, both the W30 and W30 Pro come with a 16-megapixel sensor.

To keep things ticking, the smartphones come with a 4,000mAh battery. You get a fingerprint scanner and face unlock feature on all three phones. Connectivity options include dual SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth and GPS. All phones run on Android Pie OS out of the box.

Features LG W30 Pro LG W30 LG W10
Price 9999 8999
Chipset Snapdragon 632 octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 MediaTek Helio P22
OS Android Pie
Display 6.2-inch 19:9 HD+ 6.26-inch 19:9 HD+ 6.19-inch 18.9:9 HD+ screen
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple – 12MP + 13MP + 2MP Dual – 13MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP 8MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

