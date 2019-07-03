LG W10, W30 next sale on July 10; first batch sold out in 12 minutes via Amazon India

LG has revealed that the first batch of the LG W10 and LG W30 units were sold out in 12 minutes. But, the South Korean giant hasn’t mentioned how many devices it sold. The LG W30 and LG W10 first went on sale in India on July 3. Now, the next sale will take place on July 10. To recall, the company launched the new W-series last week in the country. Here’s everything you need to know.

LG W10, W30 price in India

The company is selling the LG W10 and W30 phones via Amazon India. The W10 price in India has been set at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. During the sale, the LG W30 will be available for Rs 9,999. The more affordable W10 variant is being offered in Tulip Purple and Smokey Grey colors. The LG W30 will be available via Thunder Blue, Platinum Grey, and Aurora Green color options.

LG W10 specifications

The latest LG W10 smartphone is an entry-level device, which falls under LG’s W-series. The device features a 6.19-inch HD+ notched display. In addition, one can customize the shape of the notch as well. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. The W10 comes only in a single 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie operating system.

There is a combination of a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup. The company has also added an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The camera setup is assisted by an LED flash. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purpose. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. The handset also has dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

LG W30 specifications

The LG W30 runs Android 9 Pie OS, similar to the LG W10 phone. However, the device comes with a slightly larger 6.26-inch HD+ screen. At its heart is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. It is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. You can expand the internal storage using a microSD card slot. This phone too features a 4,000mAh battery.

The biggest highlight of the LG W30 is its triple rear camera setup. LG has added a 13-megapixel primary shooter with a wide-angle lens. It is paired with a 12-megapixel camera sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you will get a 16-megapixel camera. The connectivity options of the device are similar to the LG W10.

Features LG W30 LG W10 Price 9999 8999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 MediaTek Helio P22 OS Display 6.26-inch 19:9 HD+ 6.19-inch 18.9:9 HD+ screen Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 13MP + 2MP Dual – 13MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP 8MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

