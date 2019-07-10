comscore LG W10, W30 sale in India today: Check price, offers, specs, availability
LG W10, W30 sale in India today: Check price, launch offers, specifications, availability

The LG W10 and LG W30 phones are all set to go on sale in India today. The price of the LG W series starts from Rs 8,999. Check out price, offers, availability, features and specifications here.

  Published: July 10, 2019 10:37 AM IST
Last month, LG unveiled its W-series smartphones in India. The LG W30 and LG W10 devices went on sale in the country a week later. The company just recently revealed that the first batch of these units was sold out in minutes. Now, the second sale will take place in India today at 12:00PM. You can get LG’s latest W series phones via Amazon India.

LG W10, W30 price in India, sale offers

The company is selling the LG W10 and W30 phones via Amazon India. The W10 price in India has been set at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. During the sale, the LG W30 will be available for Rs 9,999. The cheaper variant is being offered in Tulip Purple and Smokey Grey colors. The other one will be available in Thunder Blue, Platinum Grey, and Aurora Green color options.

As for the launch offers, Yes bank credit card holders planning to buy the LG W series phone via EMI can get 10 percent off. Besides that, on purchase of Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan, Reliance Jio is offering a total cashback of Rs 4,950. Out of this, Jio userss will get Rs 1,700 cashback. They will receive the remaining Rs 3,250 cashback in the form of ClearTrip.

LG W10 specifications

The LG W10 handset is equipped with a 6.19-inch HD+ notched display. Interestingly, the company has given an option to customize the shape of the notch. The pocket-friendly device is built around a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. LG is offering this device only in a single 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie OS out of the box.

There is a combination of a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual-camera system on the rear side. You also get an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. This setup is assisted by an LED flash. LG has added a fingerprint sensor as well for security purpose. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery under the hood.

LG W30 specifications

The LG W30 also runs Android 9 Pie OS. With this device, you will get a slightly larger 6.26-inch HD+ screen. At its core is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. The SoC is backed by 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage. You can expand the internal storage using a microSD card slot. This phone too bears a 4,000mAh battery.

The biggest highlight of the LG W30 is its triple rear camera setup. There is a 13-megapixel primary shooter with a wide-angle lens. It is paired with a 12-megapixel camera sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone packs a 16-megapixel camera. The handset has dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Features LG W30 LG W10
Price 9999 8999
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 MediaTek Helio P22
OS Android 9 Pie Android Pie
Display 6.26-inch 19:9 HD+ 6.19-inch 18.9:9 HD+ screen
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 13MP + 2MP Dual – 13MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP 8MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

