LG W30 may launch in India today at LG W series event: All you need to know

The LG W30 is expected to launch in India today at LG W series event. The device will be available via Amazon India.

  Published: June 26, 2019 9:45 AM IST
LG will take the wraps off its latest W-series smartphone in India today. The company is expected to launch the LG W30 device under the LG W series today, as per an Amazon teaser. The LG W10 might also make its debut as it was recently spotted on the Android Enterprise Directory. Furthermore, a few reports claim that the South Korean giant may launch three devices at the event. The third one could be the LG W20 smartphone.

The company is hosting the LG W-series launch event in New Delhi today, which will commence at 12:00PM. LG has already confirmed a few things via teasers. The W-series smartphone will come with triple rear cameras. It will also offer support for features like Portrait, Bokeh, Wide-Angle and Night modes. The company has also revealed that it will use AI to enhance the images.

LG W10 specifications leaked via Android Enterprise listing

Apart from cameras, the LG W series will also be available in three different colors, which includes black, green and a gradient finish. Moreover, the device will feature a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera. As per a teaser, users will be able to “customize notches”. An Amazon teaser says “Notches that you can customize on display for your everyday moods.” There will be a rear mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Watch: Android Q First Look

LG is claiming a “pocket worthy” price tag for its new W series. The upcoming LG phone is likely to be another sub Rs 15,000 smartphone. Besides, just yesterday, Amazon India revealed that it will start its Prime Day 2019 sale from July 15. The e-commerce giant also confirmed that the LG W30 will be launched as a Prime exclusive phone. The handset will be made available during the Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale. The Amazon listing also revealed an Aurora Green color of the upcoming LG phone.

As for the specifications of the LG W10, the Android Enterprise Directory suggested that it will ship with Android 9.0 Pie software. The handset will reportedly offer a tall 6.2-inch display, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. There could also be a fingerprint sensor at the back. The LG W10 might lack NFC connectivity and a rugged certification.

  Published Date: June 26, 2019 9:45 AM IST

