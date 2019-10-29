comscore LG W30 Pro with Snapdragon 632 and triple rear camera now on sale
LG W30 Pro with Snapdragon 632 and triple rear camera now on sale: Price, Specifications

Check out the price, specifications and features of LG W30 Pro now available for purchase in India.

  • Published: October 29, 2019 1:54 PM IST
LG W30 Pro Main

Photo: Amazon India

LG launched three smartphones in its W Series in India. While the LG W10 and W30 went on sale, the W30 Pro was initially not available. Now, the company has started selling the Pro variant on Amazon India. The LG W30 Pro is now listed with one storage variant and is available for Rs 12,490. The smartphone becomes a challenger to Motorola Moto G8 Plus and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8.

LG W30 Pro: Price in India, Offers and Specifications

LG W30 Pro is available for Rs 12,490 in India via Amazon India. The smartphone is listed with a retail price of Rs 15,999 and is being discounted by Rs Rs 3,509. There is up to Rs 9,400 off on exchange and no cost EMI on select cards. Customers can also avail 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 2,000 on minimum purchase of Rs 5,000 with Citibank Credit Card and EMI transactions. Other offers include 10 percent instant discount with Yes Bank Credit Card, EMI purchase, Bank of Baroda Credit Card and Federal Debit card.

In terms of hardware, the LG W30 Pro is basically the Snapdragon version of W30 with better cameras. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 512GB via dedicated SD card slot. The smartphone features a 6.22-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio.

For imaging, LG W30 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup. The main camera is a 13-megapixel shooter with phase detection autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera. The main camera here supports 4K video recording at 30 frames per second. For selfies, the device comes equipped with a 16-megapixel shooter. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 4,050mAh battery with fast charging up to 50 percent in 35 minutes. It runs Android Pie and comes in midnight blue color.

