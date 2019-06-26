Xiaomi and Realme have been doing great in the Indian smartphone market. Both companies have launched a range of budget smartphones in under Rs 10,000 range. To make things even more competitive, LG has launched W-series smartphones with prices starting at Rs 8,999. There are three models – LG W10, LG W30 and LG W30 Pro. The LG W30 price in India is very competitive. It will take on the likes of Redmi Y3 and Realme 3. Here’s how they compete based on price, specifications and features.

LG W30 vs Realme 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi Y3: Price in India, availability

The LG W30 will be available via Amazon India at Rs 9,999. The Redmi Y3 price in India starts at Rs 9,999 and can be purchased from Mi.com and Amazon India. The Realme 3 is available at a price label of Rs 8,999 and you can buy it from Flipkart.

LG W30 vs Realme 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi Y3: Display

The W30, Realme 3 and Redmi Y3; all come with waterdrop-style notch display. The LG W30 and Redmi Y3 come with a 6.23-inch HD+ panel, whereas the Realme 3 comes with a marginally bigger 6.3-inch HD+ screen. They run at an aspect ratio of 19:9.

LG W30 vs Realme 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi Y3: Chipset, RAM & storage

The LG phone draws its power from a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC. It is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The Realme 3 comes with MediaTek Helio P70 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The Xiaomi phone comes with a Snapdragon 632 SoC with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. A microSD card slot for further expansion is also present.

LG W30 vs Realme 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi Y3: Cameras

The LG W30 comes with triple rear cameras, whereas the other phones come with dual cameras. The triple camera setup includes a primary 12-megapixel sensor, a secondary 13-megapixel sensor (ultra wide angle) and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, you get a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. The Realme 3 features a 13-megapixel primary camera paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is a 13-megapixel sensor.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Y3 is a selfie-centric smartphone and it comes with a 32-megapixel front camera. At the back, you get a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor.

LG W30 vs Realme 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi Y3: Battery and connectivity

Xiaomi and LG have smartphones come with 4,000mAh battery. The Realme phone comes with a slightly bigger 4,320mAh battery. Connectivity wise you get dual SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth and GPS.

LG W30 vs Realme 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi Y3: OS and security

LG, Realme and Xiaomi have added a physical fingerprint scanner on their smartphones for biometric authentication. The phones also come with support for face unlock using the selfie camera.

Features Realme 3 Xiaomi Redmi Y3 LG W30 Price 8999 9999 9999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 Snapdragon 632 SoC MediaTek Helio P22 OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-1520×720 pixels 6.26-inch, HD+-1520x720pixels 6.26-inch HD+ Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP Dual – 12MP + 2MP Triple – 12MP + 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP 32MP 16MP Battery 4,320mAh 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

