LG W31 smartphone spotted on Google Play Console; Launch seems imminent

LG's new smartphone screen size is still hidden, but the LG W-Series is an affordable entry-level device.

  Published: October 9, 2020 8:34 PM IST
LG, as it looks like, will soon expand its mid-range W-Series smartphone lineup. It was seen recently that the alleged LG W11 appeared on the list of the Google Play Console. Now other smartphones that are still part of the W-Series also seem to be on their way. This time it’s called the LG W31, which has just passed the Google Play Console with some information about its specifications that it will bring. Also Read - LG G8X ThinQ gets Android 10 update in India

Just like the LG W11, the LG W31 smartphone will come with a waterdrop notch design with a small notch at the top and a slightly thick chin below. It has a screen that offers HD+ resolution (720×1600 pixels) along with 280ppi pixel density. LG’s smartphone screen size is still hidden, but the LG W-Series is an affordable entry-level device. For that reason, the LG W31 smartphone will likely use an LCD panel. Also Read - LG Wing smartphone with Dual Rotating Screen officially launched

LG W31 expected specifications

The Google Play Console listing further adds that the LG W31 smartphone arrives powered by MediaTek’s entry-level processor called the Helio P22, which is paired with 4GB of RAM, and it will run Android 10 OS. Unfortunately, that is the last information we got on the Play Console. The rest of the LG W31 specifications are still a mystery. But according to previous rumors, it is rumored that a 4,000 mAh capacity battery will power this phone.

There is also a triple-camera setup on the back, which consists of a 13-megapixel primary camera coupled with a 12 megapixel and a 2-megapixel camera. Meanwhile, for taking selfies or video calls, the LG W31 is expected to have a 16-megapixel camera facing the front. When this LG W31 smartphone would be launched is also unknown. However, devices that have been registered in the Google Play Console are usually close to launching. Therefore, LG can immediately make this new smartphone official soon.

As the name suggests, the LG W31 smartphone looks set to be a successor to the LG W30, which the company released last year by packing a 6.26-inch LCD screen and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. While waiting for other information to come, LG is believed to be working on several other smartphones. This includes the LG K92 5G, which supports 5G connectivity by boasting a 64MP quad-camera. There are also three new smartphones under the Q-Series.

Best Sellers