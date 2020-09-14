LG Wing design and other details leaked online via images

LG has a new smartphone called the LG Wing, which has been gaining attention from quite some time now. One of the biggest reasons is its unique designs. The LG Wing has dual screens that stick together and rotate in the shape of the letter T. Now, this unique LG smartphone appears in live images. It gives us a closer look at the device and also comes with some interesting information about it. Also Read - LG Wing to have a gimbal motion camera: Everything we know about the futuristic smartphone

LG Wing smartphone design

In line with what has been leaked so far, a pair of pictures shows the LG Wing adopting a T-Shaped form factor with two screens. One of which is large and can be rotated, as the name implies. There's also a second screen attached just to the back of the main display. The live image shared by the Slashleaks showcases the LG Wing smartphone alongside the flagship Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra.

The two devices have similar looking dimensions, but the LG Wing is slightly taller and also has a slightly thick bezel. The exact size of the screen is still unknown. But rumors say that the new LG phone will feature a 6.8-inch main screen and a 4-inch diagonal secondary screen. Design aside, the leak also reveals that the device will run the rumored exclusive UI (smart TV-like). Apart from that, we also saw some carousel shaped 3D shortcuts that were placed on the screen of this device.

It’s currently unclear what the new UI will have to offer. But considering the unusual form factor, it makes sense that LG should pay more attention to the interface to make the phone usable as intended. The live-shot image does not show the rear. However, a render previously shared by popular tipster Evan Blass reveals that the LG Wing has three rear cameras. The triple-camera setup is housed in a rectangular camera module complete with an LED flash. Meanwhile, one of them was reportedly a 64-megapixel primary lens.