LG Wing set to launch in India on October 28: All you need to know

LG has sent out invites for the launch of the swivel screen phone – LG Wing – in India. The South Korean company first unveiled it last month globally, and now it is bringing the device to India on October 28. The invite titled #ExploretheNew doesn't mention the phone's name, but has the design teased in the back shadow. The company has also started teasing LG Wing across its social channels.

Officially unveiled last month, the LG Wing smartphone came out of company's ambitious 'Explorer Project'. It brings a completely new and unique design. The swivel screen phone has dual screens, one of which can be swiveled to 90 degrees. It is worth noting that you can still use the LG Wing as a regular, one-screen phone. Having two screens should make the device feel thicker and heavier. This phone weighs about 260 grams. Here's all you need to know.

LG Wing: Specifications and features

LG Wing: Specifications and features

Speaking of displays, the LG Wing has a main 6.8-inch curved P-OLED display. It offers Full HD+ resolution and a high aspect ratio of 20.5:9. While the second screen is smaller at 3.9 inches by using a G-OLED panel, which provides Full HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 1.15:1. LG says that the swivel design in its device is equipped with a hinge with a dual-spring and dual-lock mechanism that allows the main screen to rotate. There is also a hydraulic damper to reduce shocks when operated.

According to LG, this technology allows the LG Wing to last up to 200,000 turns. More importantly, LG has equipped the secondary screen at the bottom of the main screen with a Poly-oxy-methylene (POM) coating to prevent it from getting damaged or scratched from the main screen.

The LG Wing features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC accompanied by 8GB RAM and internal storage choice between 128GB or 256GB. It is LG’s first smartphone to feature a motorized pop-up module. There is a single 32-megapixel selfie camera. While on the back, we get a triple-camera setup mounted vertically in a rectangular camera module. The three cameras consist of a 64-megapixel primary camera, which is further paired with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with support for swivel mode for taking photos when the screen is rotated and a second 13-megapixel ultrawide camera.