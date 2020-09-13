LG Wing to have a gimbal motion camera

LG is working on launching a pretty unique smartphone later this month. It will be the LG Wing, a dual-screen device with a rotating display. It has already been the subject of numerous leaks. Now, new key details have been revealed that refer to the LG Wing’s cameras and processor. Also Read - Google Duo makes its debut on Android TV: Check details, how it works

According to a report by LetsGoDigital, the LG Wing will feature what is called a 'Gimbal Motion Camera'. This new module comprises a triple camera system in the upper left corner of the device, with its sensors aligned vertically. The design of its photographic module is quite similar to that of the OPPO Reno4 series.

LG's trademark for this technology was filed with the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) earlier this week. There are not many phones with similar camera systems on the market. Basically, a gimbal assisted camera offers a great level of stabilization, especially while shooting video. The stabilization is expected to be better than that offered by traditional solutions like OIS (Optical Image Stabilization).

LG Wing expected specifications

Several previous reports indicated that the upcoming LG Wing would slot in the premium mid-range segment. This appears to have been confirmed, as the South Korea-based website, TheElec, has revealed that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G SoC will power the brand’s new device. The 5G-capable chipset is based on a 7nm process. Additionally, it is 10 percent more powerful than the standard Snapdragon 765 SoC in GPU performance. It also surpasses the Kirin 810 and Exynos 980 in terms of graphics.

The LG Wing has a striking, futuristic design with two separate displays that swivel 90 degrees horizontally to form a T-shaped form factor. LG seems to be following the strategy started with the LG Velvet, which is launching premium devices with lower-end hardware. The Velvet came to the market with a high price tag, and the LG Wing would be no exception. In fact, there are rumors that its launch price would be around $ 1,000 (roughly Rs 73,400).