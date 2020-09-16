LG Wing with Dual Rotating Screen launched

LG has officially launched the LG Wing smartphone. It is part of the LG Explorer Project, an initiative from the company about providing a new experience to users with its design. In line with what has been leaked so far, the LG Wing brings a completely new and unique design. It has dual screens, one of which can be swiveled to 90 degrees. Apart from that, this phone is also equipped with interesting features. Also Read - LG Wing to have a gimbal motion camera: Everything we know about the futuristic smartphone

Design

The main highlight of the LG Wing is the dual-screen design forming the letter ‘T’ when the user rotates it. An entirely new form factor allows you to get a variety of usage scenarios and solve the problems we can face on smartphones. With the dual-screen, you can watch videos horizontally on the main screen with the secondary screen as a control device. This will give you a more immersive and distraction-free viewing experience. Also Read - LG Velvet phone with MediaTek Dimensity SoC spotted online

You can also do other things like use GPS navigation while managing calls. Or scroll through the gallery where the highlighted photo will appear on the main screen. Meanwhile, the rest is visible on the smaller screen. You can even use two apps simultaneously and save a combination of several frequently used apps to launch them at any time quickly. Or if you want, you can do Live video Editing after you capture it on the second screen. Also Read - LG Velvet goes official with Snapdragon 765G and 5G: Check price, availability

It is worth noting that you can still use the LG Wing as a regular, one-screen phone. Having two screens should make the device feel thicker and heavier. This phone only weighs about 260 grams. The LG Wing is also quite comfortable to hold with one hand because it has dimensions of about 169.5 x 74.5 x 10.9 mm.

LG Wing smartphone’s form factor

Despite having a unique looking form factor, LG faces a lot of work, especially when it comes to durability. LG says that the swivel design in its device is equipped with a hinge with a dual-spring and dual-lock mechanism that allows the main screen to rotate. There is also a hydraulic damper to reduce shocks when operated.

According to LG, this technology allows the LG Wing to last up to 200,000 turns. More importantly, LG has equipped the secondary screen at the bottom of the main screen with a Poly-oxy-methylene (POM) coating to prevent it from getting damaged or scratched from the main screen.

Speaking of screens, the LG Wing has a main 6.8-inch curved P-OLED display. It offers Full HD+ resolution and a high aspect ratio of 20.5:9. While the second screen is smaller at 3.9 inches by using a G-OLED panel, which provides Full HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 1.15:1. The LG Wing features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC accompanied by 8GB RAM and internal storage choice between 128GB or 256GB.

The First Smartphone with Pop-up Selfie Camera From LG

The LG Wing is the first smartphone to feature a motorized pop-up module from LG to accommodate a single 32-megapixel selfie camera. It has a “fall detection” feature, which allows the camera to pop-up automatically in depth if you drop it.

While on the back, we get a triple-camera setup mounted vertically in a rectangular camera module reminiscent of the OPPO Reno 4 smartphone. The three cameras consist of a 64-megapixel primary camera, which is further paired with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with support for swivel mode for taking photos when the screen is rotated and a second 13-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The camera on this smartphone is equipped with various photography features. These include pan following mode, lock mode, simultaneous recording from the rear camera, and selfie camera, to gimbal mode. The gimbal mode allows the user to perform video recording. This will then be displayed on the main screen with a virtual joystick on the secondary screen for operation. It also features six motion sensors that work with stabilization software to keep videos stable.

Complementing the specs, the LG Wing has an in-display fingerprint sensor and is MIL-STD-810G certified like most LG phones. Although it doesn’t support the IP rating, LG says that its new device is equipped with a waterproof coating. Meanwhile, LG has embedded a 4,000 mAh capacity battery and also carries wireless charging support.

Pricing and Availability

LG hasn’t provided any information regarding the price’s details and when its dual-screen smartphone will be sold. But reportedly, the LG Wing is slated to hit the US market soon, although the exact date is still unknown.