LG Wing with rotating dual-screens set to launch on October 5

LG Wing, the new smartphone from LG with a radical rotating dual-screen design, is expected to arrive on October 5. The futuristic smartphone was supposed to be launched on September 25. However, reports have emerged online pointing towards a delay to October 5. LG has scheduled an event on September 14 where-in first official information regarding the LG Wing is expected to be unveiled. The virtual event will take place at 10 AM EDT or 7:30 PM IST. It can be watched on LG Mobile’s official YouTube and Facebook pages. Also Read - Android 11 not rolling out to Google Pixel smartphones in India; Here’s why

LG has confirmed that the smartphone will be a part of the company’s “Explorer Project”. This is set to be a series of devices that deliver “distinctive and yet unexplored usability experiences”. Renders of the LG Wing were leaked by tipster Evan Blass recently and the phone was also seen out in the wild in a leaked video. Earlier, LG had itself released a 30-second teaser video showcasing the smartphone’s unconventional rotating display design. Also Read - The futuristic LG Wing with a rotating dual-screen looks like a Tony Stark invention

Watch: Weekly News Roundup September 4

LG Wing expected features, specifications

The LG Wing has a striking design with two separate displays that swivel 90 degrees horizontally to form a T-shaped form factor. When completely opened up, the secondary display resembles two wings placed right next to the main screen. This is where the device most likely gets its name. The sleek and slightly bizarre device is expected to be priced around the 1000 dollar mark (roughly Rs 73,500). Also Read - LG Velvet goes official with Snapdragon 765G and 5G: Check price, availability

The ‘phone with wings’ is expected to feature a 6.8-inch primary display. This is likely to be paired with a square 4-inch secondary screen. The smartphone is also rumored to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and feature triple cameras at the back. Additionally, it is likely to ship with 8GB RAM.