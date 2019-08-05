LG X2 (2019) has been announced in South Korea. The device will make its debut in the global markets as LG K30 (2019). The latest phone from LG is a sequel to the LG X2 budget device, which launched in South Korea back in June 2018. The newly launched LG X2 comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button and has a MIL-STD 810G military standard-based build. Read on to know more about the phone’s specifications and features.

LG X2 (2019) price

The LG X2 (2019) is priced at KRW 198,000 (approximately Rs 11,500) for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The LG smartphone comes in a single color option, which is New Aurora Black. Besides, the South Korean giant has also announced that the same handset with K30 label will debut in Europe, including Germany, Italy, and Poland, and the US.

LG X2 aka LG K30 (2019) features, specifications

The LG X2 (2019) comes with a compact 5.45-inch FullVision display along with 295ppi of pixel density. The panel supports HD+ (720×1440 pixels) resolution. The device ships with Android 9 Pie operating system. It is built around a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset, which is backed by 2GB RAM. The handset comes with 32GB internal storage, which one can expand up to 2TB using a dedicated microSD card.

Talking about the cameras, LG has added a single 13-megapixel camera on the rear side of the phone. It also offers support for Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF). There is also a single 5-megapixel camera on the front for clicking selfies. It is powered by a 3,000mAh battery under the hood.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a micro-USB port. Separately, the South Korean phone maker is reportedly planning to launch new M-Series devices in the Indian market. Corroborating through a filing with the KIPRIS, the company has registered to use the name M10 for a future smartphone.

