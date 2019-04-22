LG X4 (2019) with Hi-Fi Quad DAC, military-level durability launched: Price and specifications

LG has launched a new smartphone called X4 (2019) in South Korea, and its highlights include a Hi-Fi Quad DAC and a MIL-STD 810G-certified build. The latest mid-range device is a sequel to the LG X4 that was launched back in April 2018, which was a rebranded version of the LG K12+. The latest LG X4 (2019) is priced at KRW 297,000 (approximately Rs 18,000). It will reportedly be available via local carriers starting April 26, but there is no word on whether or not it will be released in other markets, including India.

LG X4 (2019) specifications and features

The LG X4 (2019) will ship with the dated Android 8.1 Oreo operating system, instead of the Android 9 Pie. The smartphone features a 5.7-inch display with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels and a 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. The SoC is aided by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage option. Customers will also be able to expand the internal storage using the microSD card.

In terms of imaging, the LG X4 (2019) is equipped with a 16-megapixel primary rear camera. For clicking selfies and shooting videos, there is a single 8-megapixel snapper with an f/2.0 aperture on the front. The setup is accompanied by a flash. The camera is equipped with features like PDAF, AI Camera, Time Helper and more. The handset comes in two color options, which includes Platinum Gray and Aurora Black. One of the biggest USP of the handset is support for Hi-Fi Quad DAC and DTS:X 3D Surround Sound.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold First Look

In terms of connectivity, the handset includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and GLONASS. The LG X4 (2019) is backed by a small 3,000mAh battery. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone for authentication. Additionally, the newly launched handset offers support for LG Fee, which is the company’s own digital payments feature.