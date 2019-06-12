The LG X6 has been launched in South Korea. The device is a rebranded version of the LG Q60, which was announced in February this year. Furthermore, the newly launched LG X6 offers a DTS:X 3D Surround Sound and a dedicated Google Assistant button. There is also an ‘AI CAM’ feature, which recognizes objects and then recommends which shooting mode should be used.

LG X6 features, specifications

The LG X6 features a FullVision display with a waterdrop-style notch design. The handset bears a 6.26-inch LCD display. The handset is powered by a 12nm Helio P22 chipset, and is paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. The company has also given an option to expand storage up to 2TB using a microSD card slot.

On the photography front, there are three cameras at the back and a single on the front. The back camera system features a 16-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV. This setup is paired with a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. Additionally, there is also an LED flash on the right side of the rear cameras. Moreover, the handset boots Android Pie with LG UX7 out-of-the-box. It is also equipped with a circular-shaped fingerprint scanner at the back of the phone.

The device is fueled by a small 3,600mAh battery under the hood. As for the colors, customers will be able to buy the LG X6 in Aurora Black or New Moroccan Blue colors. LG’s latest device carries a price label of KRW 349,800 (approximately Rs 20, 500) in South Korea. Besides, the company is all set to launch a W-series in India. Furthermore, the upcoming device will be available via Amazon India.

Separately, in April 2019, LG launched an X4 smartphone in its home country. It is priced at Rs KRW 297,000 (approximately Rs 18,000). The device offers Hi-Fi Quad DAC and a MIL-STD 810G-certified build. It features a 5.7-inch display with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset draws its power from a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset.

Furthermore, it is equipped with a 16-megapixel primary rear camera. For selfies, there is a single 8-megapixel snapper. The LG X4 (2019) packs a 3,000mAh battery. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone for authentication. Additionally, the handset also offers support for LG Fee, which is LG’s own digital payments feature.