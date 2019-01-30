comscore
LG's first 5G smartphone could be called V50 ThinQ 5G, debut at MWC 2019

LG V50 ThinQ 5G is expected to be available in South Korea, US and Europe initially.

LG is set to launch its first 5G smartphone at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona next month. The smartphone is widely expected to join the rumored LG G8 ThinQ, which will be a non-5G smartphone. Now, a new report from Korea’s ETNews suggests that the flagship will have a pretty long name. It claims LG‘s first 5G device will be marketed as the LG V50 ThinQ 5G, which is no doubt a mouthful for a flagship smartphone name and seems to outdo Apple iPhone XS Max (pronounced as iPhone ten-ess max). The 5G smartphone is said to become available for purchase in select markets sometime in March.

The report further notes that when it becomes official, it will be priced between 1.3 million won (or $1,165 or Rs 83,000) and 1.5 million won (or $1,165 or Rs 96,000) in South Korea. The device will be offered by Sprint in the US, which has already confirmed its plan to support the device on its network. The price is expected to be lower in terms of dollars and it is expected to become available from other international carriers in markets like Europe and China, where 5G is expected to be available this year. The naming suggests a major shift in LG’s smartphone product strategy.

The company has, in the past, launched its V-series flagship during the second half of the year and this year, it could change that strategy to offer the product earlier. After the launch of LG V50 ThinQ 5G early this year, the company could make it a permanent thing and might use the strategy to fuel its smartphone sales, which have been declining in the past few years. The same report also confirms that LG G8 ThinQ will be 4G LTE ready and will be the final model in the series.

It highlights that LG does not plan to create a separate brand just for marketing its 5G-enabled smartphones. There is little known about LG’s 5G smartphone but it is confirmed to pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform with Snapdragon X50 5G modem to enable next generation mobile telephony. LG is reportedly planning a major redesign for its smartphone lineup this year and the devices arriving this year could offer significant changes. One of the rumored feature is the support for gesture-based interface, which could ditch buttons and traditional interfaces altogether.

