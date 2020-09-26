LinkedIn is the latest networking platform to support Stories. The feature will work similar to Instagram and Snapchat and will disappear after 24 hours. Adding Stories is a big change for the professional networking platform. While we have seen it making gradual design changes to look less serious, adding videos is a different ball game altogether. The Stories will show up at the top of every user’s Feed. And LinkedIn is rolling out the feature for users in Canada and the US for now. Other markets will be getting the update in the coming weeks. Also Read - LinkedIn survey predicts unrest for Media, IT professionals in next 6 months

Stories have become a popular part of apps like Instagram and Snapchat over the years. But unlike LinkedIn, all these are social platforms for the general public. While the former caters to a niche audience. The process is familiar, shoot a quick video, photo, and add it with text, GiF or emoticon. Share it with select users or everyone in your network.

LinkedIn believes Stories has a big role to play in the growth of the platform. And users are keen on something like it for their daily use. So, will Stories make the impact for the platform? That will become clearer as the feature rollout expands across the globe in the coming months.

The addition of Stories is part of the redesigned interface, which now offers an easy video-call process. For this, you can choose between video meeting platforms like Zoom, Blue Jeans, Microsoft Teams, and more. This will be available from next month onwards.

LinkedIn says India fastest-growing market outside of US

As its fastest-growing market outside the US, LinkedIn‘s member base in India has seen a 20 times growth in 10 years. The user base of the professional network has grown from 3.4 million in November 2009 to 62 million members to date. The company announced the milestone on Wednesday as the platform completes a decade of operations in India. The company’s member base in India has nearly doubled in the past four years, thus, making it the leading market outside the US.