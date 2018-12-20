comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • LinkedIn hires Mahesh Narayanan as Country Manager for India
News

LinkedIn hires Mahesh Narayanan as Country Manager for India

News

Narayanan will assume his new responsibilities from January 7, 2019, said LinkedIn.

  • Published: December 20, 2018 5:28 PM IST
linkedin-logo

Microsoft-owned professional networking platform LinkedIn on Thursday announced the appointment of Mahesh Narayanan as Country Manager for India.

Narayanan will assume his new responsibilities from January 7, 2019, said LinkedIn which has over 590 million members globally and more than 53 million members in India.

He previously served as the India Managing Director for leading music and audio streaming service Saavn and led Google India’s mobile advertising business from 2010-2013.

Narayanan spearheaded the digital transformation and market-entry strategies for a host of marquee digital businesses such as Sociomantic Labs and AdMob among others in the past.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to further LinkedIn’s vision and mission in an important market that is rapidly digitizing,” Narayanan said on his appointment.

He will report to Olivier Legrand, LinkedIn’s Managing Director for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region and will join the company’s Asia Pacific senior management team, the professional network service said.

“India continues to be a strategic market for LinkedIn, and we are pleased to have Mahesh join our team to take our business to its next growth chapter,” Legrand said.

“As we continue to invest in the market, Mahesh’s strong track record in leading growth businesses and his deep market experience will bolster our efforts in India,” Legrand added.

As LinkedIn’s fastest-growing and largest market outside the US, India has seen its member base grow from 3.4 million members in November 2009 to more than 53 million members in July 2018.

  • Published Date: December 20, 2018 5:28 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL fingerprint gestures not working properly for some users
thumb-img
News
Coolpad Mega 5, Mega 5M, Mega 5C launched in India
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Conditioner launched in China, priced around Rs 26,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 9 PureView get Bluetooth certification

Most Popular

Meizu C9 Review

Blaupunkt 55-inch 4K Ultra-HD LED Smart TV Review

ZTE Nubia Red Magic Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Google Shopping First Impressions: Listings made easy

Asus ROG Phone survives scratch and bend test with minor flex

Honor View20 Maserati Edition retail box, alleged price tag leaked

Gionee declares bankrupt, owes nearly $2.9 billion to creditors: Report

LinkedIn hires Mahesh Narayanan as Country Manager for India

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL fingerprint gestures not working properly for some users

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Snapdragon 855: 7 ways Qualcomm's new chipset will enhance your smartphone experience in 2019

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform detailed

Related Topics

Related Stories

LinkedIn hires Mahesh Narayanan as Country Manager for India

News

LinkedIn hires Mahesh Narayanan as Country Manager for India
Data Privacy: LinkedIn reportedly misused data of 18 million non-user emails to target Facebook ads

News

Data Privacy: LinkedIn reportedly misused data of 18 million non-user emails to target Facebook ads
LinkedIn is getting its own Snapchat and Instagram Stories-like feature

News

LinkedIn is getting its own Snapchat and Instagram Stories-like feature
Software engineers most sought after on LinkedIn in India

News

Software engineers most sought after on LinkedIn in India
LinkedIn reveals top 10 emerging jobs in India

News

LinkedIn reveals top 10 emerging jobs in India

हिंदी समाचार

101 रुपये में घर ले आएं वीवो के स्मार्टफोन

फीचर फोन का शिपमेंट लगातार चौथे क्वॉर्टर में बढ़ा, iTel और HMD Global टॉप ब्रांड

Honor V20 की कीमत, Maserati Edition लॉन्च से पहले हुई लीक

शाओमी Mijia Smart Air Conditioner हुआ लॉन्च, 27 दिसंबर को होगी सेल

Coolpad ने बेहद कम कीमत में उतारे 3 स्मार्टफोन , जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

News

Asus ROG Phone survives scratch and bend test with minor flex
News
Asus ROG Phone survives scratch and bend test with minor flex
Honor View20 Maserati Edition retail box, alleged price tag leaked

News

Honor View20 Maserati Edition retail box, alleged price tag leaked
Gionee declares bankrupt, owes nearly $2.9 billion to creditors: Report

News

Gionee declares bankrupt, owes nearly $2.9 billion to creditors: Report
LinkedIn hires Mahesh Narayanan as Country Manager for India

News

LinkedIn hires Mahesh Narayanan as Country Manager for India
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL fingerprint gestures not working properly for some users

News

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL fingerprint gestures not working properly for some users