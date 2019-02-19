comscore
LinkedIn will now show top trending stories and news for the day

This new experience shows users a list of the top trending stories in India as they develop, along with diverse perspectives on the platform.

  • Published: February 19, 2019 6:42 PM IST
Taking a leaf out of Twitter‘s book, LinkedIn on Monday launched a new way for its over 55 million members in the country to see the day’s top professional news stories and conversations happening around them — all in one place.

This new experience shows users a list of the top trending stories in India as they develop, along with diverse perspectives and opinions from other LinkedIn members on the platform.

The Microsoft-owned professional networking platform said each of these top stories is curated by the LinkedIn editorial team.

“On mobile, it is currently ramped to 25 percent members, and on the desktop, it is ramped to 90 percent members in India,” LinkedIn said.

Just as in Twitter, on the LinkedIn mobile app, members can find the day’s top stories on tapping inside the search bar.

On the desktop, it can be found on the right-hand side of the homepage, LinkedIn said.

Based on what is trending, the LinkedIn editorial team curates a view of a developing news item complete with relevant, interesting commentary.

Once your post has been picked by the editors and added to the commentary, you will be notified with a message: “Congratulations, your post is a LinkedIn Editors’ pick”.

LinkedIn said its goal for this new experience is to create an unbiased comprehensive view of the day’s topical news items.

