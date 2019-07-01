comscore Here's a list of 23 Huawei phones that will get EMUI 9.1 update | BGR India
  List of 19 Huawei phones that will get EMUI 9.1 update in the coming weeks
List of 19 Huawei phones that will get EMUI 9.1 update in the coming weeks

Huawei has already released the update (first batch) for the Huawei Mate 20 series. A total of 14 Huawei phones will get EMUI 9.1 update in July.

Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

Huawei has already begun the rollout of the EMUI 9.1 for its devices. It is planning to gradually push the update for a total of 49 devices. The company recently revealed the timeline of EMUI 9.1 update for 23 handsets, and that it will be released in three batches. The Chinese company has already released the update (first batch) for the Huawei Mate 20 series. This includes Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei 20 X and Huawei 20 RS Porsche Design. Now, the company is expected to push the second batch in July.

The Huawei smartphones that will receive the EMUI 9.1 update in July include Huawei P20, P20 Pro, Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro and Mate 10 Porsche Design. The list also includes Huawei Mate 9, Mate 9 Pro, Y9 2019, Y6 2019, Y5 2019, Nova 3, Nova 3i, Nova 3e and Nova 4. Moreover, a total of five phones will receive the EMUI 9.1 update in August. The list includes Huawei P10, P10 Plus, Huawei P10 Lite, Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro.

Besides, a few Huawei phones already offer EMUI 9.1, which also includes the Huawei P30 Pro phone.  The company recently released the EMUI 9.1 update for the Honor 20i and Honor 10 Lite devices. To recall, EMUI 9.1 was revealed during the launch of the P30 series in March this year. It offers improved performance, new wallpapers and icons and more.

Those phone owners receiving EMUI 9.1 update will be able to set up video ringtones for specific contacts. It also comes with features like moon photography and GPU Turbo 3.0 for a better gaming experience. One will also be able to summon the AI-powered voice assistant by long pressing the power button.

Separately, President Trump has announced that US firms can now do business with Huawei. This further means that Google can now work with Huawei and continue to sell its Android license to the firm. “While it’s unclear whether that extends to the 5G network technology, it most certainly applies to Google and Android. “Under the terms of the previous ban (national security order), Google was barred from selling an Android license to Huawei,” the PC World reported.

Features Huawei Mate 20
Price
Chipset Kirin 980 octa-core SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9
Display AMOLED -6.53-inch, FHD+, 19.5:9-2244×1080 (381ppi)
Internal Memory 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage
Rear Camera Triple Cameras – 12MP + 16MP + 8MP
Front Camera 24MP
Battery 4,000mAh battery

Here's a list of 19 Huawei phones that will get EMUI 9.1 update in the coming weeks

