Made In India smartphones: iPhone XR, Redmi Note 8 and more

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged brands to smart making smartphones in India, a lot of OEMs have started local manufacturing. Make In India does give brands an advantage in terms of tax benefits. This allows brands to offer smartphones at cheaper rates, thus passing on the benefits to the end-users. Apple, for instance, has started local manufacturing of the iPhone XR, and it now comes with Made In India tag. But beyond Apple iPhone XR, there are a number of smartphones that are Made in India, and here is our list.

Apple

The iPhone XR, which was the world’s best-selling smartphone, is a good option for those who are looking for the best iPhone in under Rs 50,000. It comes with an LCD display, Face ID for authentication, glass back design with wireless charging support. The iPhone SE, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are other phones that are Made in India.

Features Apple iPhone XR Price 49900 Chipset Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset OS iOS 12 Display LCD-6.1-inch Internal Memory 64GB onboard storage Rear Camera 12MP Front Camera 7MP Battery

Xiaomi

Xiaomi’s recent smartphones over the past two years have been Made in India. The list includes the Xiaomi Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi 7-series and so on. Even the flagship smartphones, the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are manufactured locally.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Xiaomi Redmi K20 Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Price 27999 21999 14999 9999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC Mediatek G90T SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with MIUI Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels 6.53-inch FHD+ 6.3-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 20MP 20MP 20MP 13MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh 4,500mAh 4,000mAh

Oppo

Oppo recently launched the affordable A5 2020 and A9 2020 smartphones in India. They are both made locally. Even the Reno 2-series which includes the Reno 2, Reno 2Z and Reno 2F are made in India. They come with up to 48-megapixel quad cameras, shark-fin pop-up selfie camera and more.

Features Oppo Reno 2 Oppo A5 2020 Oppo A9 2020 Price 36990 12490 16990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0.1 Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0.1 Display 6.55-inch FHD+ 6.5-inch FHD+ 6.5-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 256GB, 8GB RAM 64GB, 3GB/ 4GB RAM 128GB, 4GB/ 8GB RAM Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Quad – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP 8MP 16MP Battery 4000mAh 5000mAh 5000mAh

OnePlus

The OnePlus 7T that was recently launched in India is now manufactured locally. It comes with a 90Hz fluid display, Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, 48-megapixel triple rear cameras and more.

Features OnePlus 7T Price 37999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ OS Android 10 Display Fluid AMOLED-6.55-inch-FHD+ Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3,800mAh battery

Realme

All Realme smartphones are Made in India. The list includes Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5, Realme 3, Realme C2, and more. The Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro are the latest devices that come with quad cameras and more.

Features Realme 5 Pro Realme 5 Price 13999 9999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP 13MP Battery 4,035mAh 5,000mAh

Samsung

Samsung has one of the biggest manufacturing plants in Noida, India, where all of its smartphones are made. Right from the entry-level Galaxy A10s, to mid-range Galaxy M30s are manufactured locally. Even the flagship devices, such as Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10-series are Made in India.

Features Samsung Galaxy S10 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Samsung Galaxy M30s Samsung Galaxy A10s Price 66900 69999 13999 9490 Chipset Exynos 9820 Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC Exynos 9611 Exynos octa-core OS Android Pie with One UI Android 9 Pie with One UI Android 9 Pie with OneUI Android 9 Pie Display 6.1-inch QHD+-Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED-6.3-inch FHD+-2280x1080pixels 6.4-inch FHD+ 6.2-inch HD+ Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage up to 128GB, up to 6GB RAM 2GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple – 48MP+5MP+8MP Dual – 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 10MP 10MP 16MP 8MP Battery 3,400mAh 3,500mAh 6000mAh 4,000mAh

