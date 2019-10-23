Made In India smartphones: iPhone XR, Redmi Note 8 and more

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged brands to smart making smartphones in India, a lot of OEMs have started local manufacturing. Make In India does give brands an advantage in terms of tax benefits. This allows brands to offer smartphones at cheaper rates, thus passing on the benefits to the end-users. Apple, for instance, has started local manufacturing of the iPhone XR, and it now comes with Made In India tag. But beyond Apple iPhone XR, there are a number of smartphones that are Made in India, and here is our list.
Apple
The iPhone XR, which was the world’s best-selling smartphone, is a good option for those who are looking for the best iPhone in under Rs 50,000. It comes with an LCD display, Face ID for authentication, glass back design with wireless charging support. The iPhone SE, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are other phones that are Made in India.
|Features
|Apple iPhone XR
|Price
|49900
|Chipset
|Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset
|OS
|iOS 12
|Display
|LCD-6.1-inch
|Internal Memory
|64GB onboard storage
|Rear Camera
|12MP
|Front Camera
|7MP
|Battery
Xiaomi
Xiaomi’s recent smartphones over the past two years have been Made in India. The list includes the Xiaomi Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi 7-series and so on. Even the flagship smartphones, the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are manufactured locally.
|Features
|Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
|Xiaomi Redmi K20
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
|Price
|27999
|21999
|14999
|9999
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
|Mediatek G90T SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Android 9 Pie
|Android 9 Pie with MIUI
|Display
|AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels
|AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels
|6.53-inch FHD+
|6.3-inch FHD+
|Internal Memory
|6GB RAM + 128GB storage
|6GB RAM with 64GB storage
|6GB RAM with 64GB storage
|4GB RAM + 64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP
|Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
|Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|20MP
|20MP
|20MP
|13MP
|Battery
|4,000mAh
|4,000mAh
|4,500mAh
|4,000mAh
Oppo
Oppo recently launched the affordable A5 2020 and A9 2020 smartphones in India. They are both made locally. Even the Reno 2-series which includes the Reno 2, Reno 2Z and Reno 2F are made in India. They come with up to 48-megapixel quad cameras, shark-fin pop-up selfie camera and more.
|Features
|Oppo Reno 2
|Oppo A5 2020
|Oppo A9 2020
|Price
|36990
|12490
|16990
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0.1
|Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0.1
|Display
|6.55-inch FHD+
|6.5-inch FHD+
|6.5-inch FHD+
|Internal Memory
|256GB, 8GB RAM
|64GB, 3GB/ 4GB RAM
|128GB, 4GB/ 8GB RAM
|Rear Camera
|Quad – 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
|Quad – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|16MP
|8MP
|16MP
|Battery
|4000mAh
|5000mAh
|5000mAh
OnePlus
The OnePlus 7T that was recently launched in India is now manufactured locally. It comes with a 90Hz fluid display, Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, 48-megapixel triple rear cameras and more.
|Features
|OnePlus 7T
|Price
|37999
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|Fluid AMOLED-6.55-inch-FHD+
|Internal Memory
|8GB RAM + 128GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 16MP
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Battery
|3,800mAh battery
Realme
All Realme smartphones are Made in India. The list includes Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5, Realme 3, Realme C2, and more. The Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro are the latest devices that come with quad cameras and more.
|Features
|Realme 5 Pro
|Realme 5
|Price
|13999
|9999
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
|Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
|Display
|6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels
|6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels
|Internal Memory
|4GB RAM + 64GB storage
|3GB RAM + 32GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|16MP
|13MP
|Battery
|4,035mAh
|5,000mAh
Samsung
Samsung has one of the biggest manufacturing plants in Noida, India, where all of its smartphones are made. Right from the entry-level Galaxy A10s, to mid-range Galaxy M30s are manufactured locally. Even the flagship devices, such as Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10-series are Made in India.
|Features
|Samsung Galaxy S10
|Samsung Galaxy Note 10
|Samsung Galaxy M30s
|Samsung Galaxy A10s
|Price
|66900
|69999
|13999
|9490
|Chipset
|Exynos 9820
|Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC
|Exynos 9611
|Exynos octa-core
|OS
|Android Pie with One UI
|Android 9 Pie with One UI
|Android 9 Pie with OneUI
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|6.1-inch QHD+-Dynamic AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED-6.3-inch FHD+-2280x1080pixels
|6.4-inch FHD+
|6.2-inch HD+
|Internal Memory
|8GB RAM + 128GB storage
|8GB RAM + 256GB storage
|up to 128GB, up to 6GB RAM
|2GB RAM + 32GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera
|Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
|Triple – 48MP+5MP+8MP
|Dual – 13MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|10MP
|10MP
|16MP
|8MP
|Battery
|3,400mAh
|3,500mAh
|6000mAh
|4,000mAh
