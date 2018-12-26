comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung shares list of smartphones and tablets getting Android Pie update with One UI
News

Samsung shares list of smartphones and tablets getting Android Pie update with One UI

News

As many as 24 Samsung smartphones and tablets are set to get Android Pie update with One UI.

  • Published: December 26, 2018 11:31 AM IST
samsung galaxy note 9 review lead

Samsung announced the Android 9 Pie update with One UI for its flagship Galaxy S-series and Galaxy Note-series smartphones at the San Francisco Developer Conference in November this year. Now, ahead of the new year, Samsung has detailed the list of devices that will be getting the update, along the release roadmap.

As many as 24 devices in total will be getting the Android 9 Pie update with One UI interface. These include flagship, mid-range and budget smartphones. The Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ are the first in line to get the update in January 2019. However, ahead of the schedule, Samsung has already started the official rollout in Europe, and other regions should be getting the update soon.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

Next in the line is the Galaxy Note 9, which is due to get the update in February 2019, followed by Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ and Galaxy Note 8 in March. Moving on, the Galaxy A8 (2018), the Galaxy A8+ (2018), the Galaxy A7 (2018), the Galaxy A9 (2018) and Galaxy Tab S4 10.5 will be treated with the latest Pie update in April 2019.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Undisputed king of the ring

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Undisputed king of the ring

May 2019 will see five more devices getting the update, which includes Galaxy J4, Galaxy J4+, Galaxy J6, Galaxy J6+, Galaxy A8 Star. The Galaxy J7 (2017), will get the update in July 2019, whereas the Galaxy J7 Duo will get the update in August 2019. Moving on to September 2019, the Galaxy Xcover 4, Galaxy J3 (2017) and Galaxy Tab S3 9.7 will get the update.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Review: Solid for its design, cameras not so much

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Review: Solid for its design, cameras not so much

Lastly, the Galaxy Tab A (2017), the Galaxy Tab Active2 and Galaxy Tab A 10.5 will be getting the Android Pie goodness in October 2019, which also completes the schedule. Now, while Android Pie was released in May 2018 and some devices getting it as late as October 2019 is pretty slow, but at least they will get it, which is more important. Better late than never.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Review: Putting the tab back in tablet

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Review: Putting the tab back in tablet

Samsung Android Pie update roadmap

Device Update Schedule Device Update Schedule
Galaxy S9 (January 2019) Galaxy J4+ (May 2019)
Galaxy S9+ (January 2019) Galaxy J6 (May 2019)
Galaxy Note 9 (February 2019) Galaxy J6+ (May 2019)
Galaxy S8 (March 2019) Galaxy A8 Star (May 2019)
Galaxy S8+ (March 2019) Galaxy J7 (2017) (July 2019)
Galaxy Note 8 (March 2019) Galaxy J7 Duo (August 2019)
Galaxy A8 (2018) (April 2019) Galaxy Xcover 4 (September 2019)
Galaxy A8+ (2018) (April 2019) Galaxy J3 (2017) (September 2019)
Galaxy A7 (2018) (April 2019) Galaxy Tab S3 9.7 (September 2019)
Galaxy A9 (2018) (April 2019) Galaxy Tab A (2017) (October 2019)
Galaxy Tab S4 10.5 (April 2019) Galaxy Tab Active2 (October 2019)
Galaxy J4 (May 2019) Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (October 2019)

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)
Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Processor
16 MP (F1.9) + 8 MP (F1.9) dual Camera
Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

5

67900

Android 7.1.1 Nougat with TouchWiz UX
Exynos 8895 Octa-core 64-bit Processor
12 MP (f/1.7 aperture) + 12 MP (f/2.4 aperture)
Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy S9+

64900

Android 8.0 Oreo
Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC
Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4) + 12 MP OIS (F2.4)
Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9

57900

Android 8.0 Oreo
Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC
Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4)
Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

67900

Android 8.1 Oreo
Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC
Dual 12MP + 12MP
Samsung Galaxy J6

Samsung Galaxy J6

13990

Android 8.0 Oreo
Exynos 7870 Octa-Core SoC
13MP
Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus

Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus

15990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 425 quad-core SoC
13MP+5MP
  • Published Date: December 26, 2018 11:31 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
This Google Chrome bug can freeze your Windows 10 PC
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 9 Pie stable OTA update rolling out globally
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio spotted testing VoWiFi once again
thumb-img
Gaming
Beware! PUBG Mobile ban by High Court of Maharashtra is fake news

Most Popular

Honor Band 4 Review

Asus Zenfone Max M2 Review

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Review

Meizu C9 Review

Samsung details Android Pie update with One UI release roadmap

Xiaomi Redmi 5 gets stable Android 8.1 Oreo

This Google Chrome bug can freeze your Windows 10 PC

Huawei Nova 4, Mate 20 Pro commemorative editions announced in China

Reliance Jio broadband market share surpasses 50% mark

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung details Android Pie update with One UI release roadmap

News

Samsung details Android Pie update with One UI release roadmap
Honor V20 launch today: All you need to know

News

Honor V20 launch today: All you need to know
Poco F1 Armoured Edition 6GB RAM variant announced

News

Poco F1 Armoured Edition 6GB RAM variant announced
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 Global ROM now available

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 Global ROM now available
Samsung Galaxy S10 and future Galaxy devices may soon get faster charging support

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 and future Galaxy devices may soon get faster charging support

हिंदी समाचार

चाइनीज कंपनियां हुवावे के स्मार्टफोन खरीदने पर दे रही हैं छूट, एप्पल का कर रही हैं बहिष्कार

Nokia 9 की हेंड्स-ऑन फोटो लीक, दिखा पेंटा-लेंस सेटअप

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza सेल हुई शुरू, 8 हजार तक सस्ते मिल रहे हैं स्मार्टफोन

Oneplus 5 और 5T को मिलनी शुरू हुई नई एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई पर बेस्ड स्टेबल OxygenOS 9.0.0 अपडेट

MTNL का क्रिसमस ऑफर है जबरदस्त, ऐसे मिलेगा अनलिमिटेड डाटा बिलकुल मुफ्त

News

Samsung details Android Pie update with One UI release roadmap
News
Samsung details Android Pie update with One UI release roadmap
Xiaomi Redmi 5 gets stable Android 8.1 Oreo

News

Xiaomi Redmi 5 gets stable Android 8.1 Oreo
This Google Chrome bug can freeze your Windows 10 PC

News

This Google Chrome bug can freeze your Windows 10 PC
Huawei Nova 4, Mate 20 Pro commemorative editions announced in China

News

Huawei Nova 4, Mate 20 Pro commemorative editions announced in China
Reliance Jio broadband market share surpasses 50% mark

News

Reliance Jio broadband market share surpasses 50% mark