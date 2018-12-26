Samsung shares list of smartphones and tablets getting Android Pie update with One UI

Samsung announced the Android 9 Pie update with One UI for its flagship Galaxy S-series and Galaxy Note-series smartphones at the San Francisco Developer Conference in November this year. Now, ahead of the new year, Samsung has detailed the list of devices that will be getting the update, along the release roadmap.

As many as 24 devices in total will be getting the Android 9 Pie update with One UI interface. These include flagship, mid-range and budget smartphones. The Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ are the first in line to get the update in January 2019. However, ahead of the schedule, Samsung has already started the official rollout in Europe, and other regions should be getting the update soon.

Next in the line is the Galaxy Note 9, which is due to get the update in February 2019, followed by Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ and Galaxy Note 8 in March. Moving on, the Galaxy A8 (2018), the Galaxy A8+ (2018), the Galaxy A7 (2018), the Galaxy A9 (2018) and Galaxy Tab S4 10.5 will be treated with the latest Pie update in April 2019.

May 2019 will see five more devices getting the update, which includes Galaxy J4, Galaxy J4+, Galaxy J6, Galaxy J6+, Galaxy A8 Star. The Galaxy J7 (2017), will get the update in July 2019, whereas the Galaxy J7 Duo will get the update in August 2019. Moving on to September 2019, the Galaxy Xcover 4, Galaxy J3 (2017) and Galaxy Tab S3 9.7 will get the update.

Lastly, the Galaxy Tab A (2017), the Galaxy Tab Active2 and Galaxy Tab A 10.5 will be getting the Android Pie goodness in October 2019, which also completes the schedule. Now, while Android Pie was released in May 2018 and some devices getting it as late as October 2019 is pretty slow, but at least they will get it, which is more important. Better late than never.

Samsung Android Pie update roadmap