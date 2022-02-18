comscore List of Xiaomi devices that are likely to get Android 13 update: Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, to Redmi Note 11 Pro
  • Home
  • News
  • List of Xiaomi devices that are likely to get Android 13 update: Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, to Redmi Note 11 Pro
News

List of Xiaomi devices that are likely to get Android 13 update: Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, to Redmi Note 11 Pro

News

Xiaomiui reveals the list of Xiaomi devices to get Android 13 update based on the details obtained from sources within Xiaomi and several MIUI developers.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Google just released the first developer preview of its mobile OS for this year- Android 13. While the previous iteration is yet to release onto a plethora of supported smartphones, reports have already started spilling details on the devices that will ship with the latest Android version. Also Read - Redmi K50 Gaming, AMG F1 Champion Editions launched: Here's a close look

As per Xiaomiui’s latest report, tons of Xiaomi smartphones are expected to get the ‘Tiramisu’ flavour once its stable build is released. As per the report, the list has been created based on the details obtained from sources within Xiaomi and several MIUI developers. The list Xiaomi Mi 11 series, Redmi Note 11 series, and Poco F4 lineup, among other purported eligible Xiaomi devices. If you own a Xiaomi device and want to check whether it will get the upcoming Android OS, here are the details- Also Read - Poco ran out of inventory in India after Diwali, country director shares why

Xiaomi devices tipped to get Android 13 Also Read - Redmi 10 2022 announced with 90Hz display, quad cameras: Specs, features

Mi 10S
Mi 11/Pro/Ultra
Mi 11i/11X/11X Pro
Xiaomi 11X/HyperCharge
Xiaomi 11T/Pro
Xiaomi 12 / Pro / Lite
Mi 11 Lite 4G/5G/LE/Lite NE 5G
Xiaomi MIX 4 / MIX 5 / MIX 5 PRO
Xiaomi MIX FOLD
Xiaomi CIVI
Xiaomi Pad 5 Series

Redmi devices likely eligible for the new Android update

Redmi 10/Prime/2022/Prime 2022
Redmi Note 10/10S/Pro/Pro Max/Pro 5G
Redmi Note 10T/10 5G
Redmi Note 11/NFC/11S/Pro 4G/Pro 5G
Redmi Note 11 Pro / Pro+ / 11E Pro
Redmi Note 11T/11 5G/4G
Redmi K40/Pro/Pro+/Gaming
Redmi K50/Pro/Gaming/Gaming Lite

Supposed eligible Poco devices

POCO F3/GT

POCO X3 GT / X3 Pro

POCO F4/Pro/GT

POCO M3 Pro 5G /M4 Pro 5G/M4Pro 4G

POCO C4

The Uncertain list

Redmi K30 Pro / Zoom Edition

Redmi K30S Ultra

POCO F2 Pro

Mi 10 / Pro / Ultra

Mi 10T / Pro

Redmi Note 8 2021

Devices unlikely to make it to Android 13 list

Redmi 9 / Prime / 9T / Power

Redmi Note 9 / 9S / Pro / Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 4G / 5G / 9T 5G

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

Redmi K30 4G/5G/Ultra/K30i 5G/Racing

POCO X3 / NFC

POCO X2 / M2 / M2 Pro

Mi 10 Lite/Youth Edition

Mi 10i/10T Lite

Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi is yet to share its entire list of smartphones with the Android 13 update. Hence we would advise our readers to take this list with a grain of salt.

As for the Android 13 Developer Preview, users having the following Pixel devices Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a 5G, Pixel 6, and the Pixel 6 Pro. As for the features, the first preview shared a glimpse of what the next Android version will have for users- a system photo picker, developer productivity to boost app experiences, and privacy-focused changes.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 18, 2022 8:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Harley Davidson new affordable bike Del Mar to launch soon: All we know so far
Electric Vehicle
Harley Davidson new affordable bike Del Mar to launch soon: All we know so far
List of Xiaomi devices that are likely to get Android 13 update: Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, to Redmi Note 11 Pro

News

List of Xiaomi devices that are likely to get Android 13 update: Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, to Redmi Note 11 Pro

Best gaming accessories under Rs 1,000 to buy in India

Photo Gallery

Best gaming accessories under Rs 1,000 to buy in India

Best gaming accessories under Rs 1,000 to buy in India

Photo Gallery

Best gaming accessories under Rs 1,000 to buy in India

Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition launch confirmed

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition launch confirmed

Vivo Y15s with 5,000mAh battery, HD+ display launched at an affordable price in India

Mobiles

Vivo Y15s with 5,000mAh battery, HD+ display launched at an affordable price in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Harley Davidson new affordable bike Del Mar to launch soon: All we know so far

List of Xiaomi devices that are likely to get Android 13 update: Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, to Redmi Note 11 Pro

Govt to extend deadline to submit application for making chips under PLI scheme

Oppo to launch a new tablet, TWS earbuds, tablet alongside Find X5 series next week

Flipkart Cooling Days: 50 percent discounts on Air coolers, Smart AC, Split Inverter AC, and more

What is all the hype around WiFi 7?

Poco M4 Pro 5G first impression: Same interior with dazzling new exterior

Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Which budget phone to pick?

Related Topics

Related Stories

List of Xiaomi devices that are likely to get Android 13 update: Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, to Redmi Note 11 Pro

News

List of Xiaomi devices that are likely to get Android 13 update: Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, to Redmi Note 11 Pro
Redmi K50 Gaming, AMG F1 Champion Editions launched: Here's a close look

Mobiles

Redmi K50 Gaming, AMG F1 Champion Editions launched: Here's a close look
Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?

Features

Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?
Poco M4 Pro 5G arrives in India, starts at Rs 14,999

News

Poco M4 Pro 5G arrives in India, starts at Rs 14,999
Poco ran out of inventory in India after Diwali, country director shares why

Features

Poco ran out of inventory in India after Diwali, country director shares why

हिंदी समाचार

भारत की मदद से Garena Free Fire बना दुनिया का सबसे ज्यादा डाउनलोड किया जाने वाला मोबाइल गेम

Free Fire Max में इमोट समेत मिल रहे कई धमाकेदार रिवॉर्ड, जानें कैसे पाएं

Poco X4 Pro 5G की लाइव इमेज समेत लीक हुए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स, जानें क्या होगा खास

Jio, Vodafone Idea ने बढ़ाए टैरिफ रेट तो यूजर्स चले गए BSNL के पास! TRAI की रिपोर्ट में हुआ खुलासा

Snapchat यूजर्स अब बदल पाएंगे अपना यूजरनेम, जानें कैसे करें इस नए फीचर का यूज

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999

News

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC | Starts at Rs 23,999
Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more

News

Android 13 Top 5 Features Seen On Developer Preview | Tap to Transfer | Photo Picker and more
Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster

News

Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster
Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Features

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

News

Harley Davidson new affordable bike Del Mar to launch soon: All we know so far
Electric Vehicle
Harley Davidson new affordable bike Del Mar to launch soon: All we know so far
List of Xiaomi devices that are likely to get Android 13 update: Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, to Redmi Note 11 Pro

News

List of Xiaomi devices that are likely to get Android 13 update: Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, to Redmi Note 11 Pro
Govt to extend deadline to submit application for making chips under PLI scheme

News

Govt to extend deadline to submit application for making chips under PLI scheme
Oppo to launch a new tablet, TWS earbuds, tablet alongside Find X5 series next week

News

Oppo to launch a new tablet, TWS earbuds, tablet alongside Find X5 series next week
Flipkart Cooling Days: 50 percent discounts on Air coolers, Smart AC, Split Inverter AC, and more

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Cooling Days: 50 percent discounts on Air coolers, Smart AC, Split Inverter AC, and more

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers