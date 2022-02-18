List of Xiaomi devices that are likely to get Android 13 update: Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, to Redmi Note 11 Pro

Google just released the first developer preview of its mobile OS for this year- Android 13. While the previous iteration is yet to release onto a plethora of supported smartphones, reports have already started spilling details on the devices that will ship with the latest Android version. Also Read - Redmi K50 Gaming, AMG F1 Champion Editions launched: Here's a close look

As per Xiaomiui’s latest report, tons of Xiaomi smartphones are expected to get the ‘Tiramisu’ flavour once its stable build is released. As per the report, the list has been created based on the details obtained from sources within Xiaomi and several MIUI developers. The list Xiaomi Mi 11 series, Redmi Note 11 series, and Poco F4 lineup, among other purported eligible Xiaomi devices. If you own a Xiaomi device and want to check whether it will get the upcoming Android OS, here are the details- Also Read - Poco ran out of inventory in India after Diwali, country director shares why

Xiaomi devices tipped to get Android 13 Also Read - Redmi 10 2022 announced with 90Hz display, quad cameras: Specs, features

Mi 10S

Mi 11/Pro/Ultra

Mi 11i/11X/11X Pro

Xiaomi 11X/HyperCharge

Xiaomi 11T/Pro

Xiaomi 12 / Pro / Lite

Mi 11 Lite 4G/5G/LE/Lite NE 5G

Xiaomi MIX 4 / MIX 5 / MIX 5 PRO

Xiaomi MIX FOLD

Xiaomi CIVI

Xiaomi Pad 5 Series

Redmi devices likely eligible for the new Android update

Redmi 10/Prime/2022/Prime 2022

Redmi Note 10/10S/Pro/Pro Max/Pro 5G

Redmi Note 10T/10 5G

Redmi Note 11/NFC/11S/Pro 4G/Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro / Pro+ / 11E Pro

Redmi Note 11T/11 5G/4G

Redmi K40/Pro/Pro+/Gaming

Redmi K50/Pro/Gaming/Gaming Lite

Supposed eligible Poco devices

POCO F3/GT

POCO X3 GT / X3 Pro

POCO F4/Pro/GT

POCO M3 Pro 5G /M4 Pro 5G/M4Pro 4G

POCO C4

The Uncertain list

Redmi K30 Pro / Zoom Edition

Redmi K30S Ultra

POCO F2 Pro

Mi 10 / Pro / Ultra

Mi 10T / Pro

Redmi Note 8 2021

Devices unlikely to make it to Android 13 list

Redmi 9 / Prime / 9T / Power

Redmi Note 9 / 9S / Pro / Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 4G / 5G / 9T 5G

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

Redmi K30 4G/5G/Ultra/K30i 5G/Racing

POCO X3 / NFC

POCO X2 / M2 / M2 Pro

Mi 10 Lite/Youth Edition

Mi 10i/10T Lite

Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi is yet to share its entire list of smartphones with the Android 13 update. Hence we would advise our readers to take this list with a grain of salt.

As for the Android 13 Developer Preview, users having the following Pixel devices Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a 5G, Pixel 6, and the Pixel 6 Pro. As for the features, the first preview shared a glimpse of what the next Android version will have for users- a system photo picker, developer productivity to boost app experiences, and privacy-focused changes.