LML Star

The new LML Star is an electric scooter concept featuring quite a modern and futuristic design. For braking, it gets discs at both ends. Other specifications of the e-scooter are still under the wraps. Indicators have also been placed lower, towards the side in a sleek horizontal bar format. For display, it uses a fully digital screen. The company said that it will launching it next year in the Indian market.