Logitech MK295 Silent Combo available in India for Rs 2,995

Logitech MK295 Silent Combo includes a silent keyboard and mouse for Rs 2,995

The Logitech MK295 combo is claimed to reduce your typing and clicking sounds by up to 90 percent.

  Published: September 24, 2020 3:14 PM IST
Logitech MK295 wireless combo

Logitech’s newly launched MK295 Silent Wireless Combo is now available on Amazon India for Rs 2,995. The combo consists of the Keyboard and Mouse from the popular Logitech MK270, minus the typing sounds and clicking feeling of the tools. This results in near-noiseless computing experience, for the user’s complete focus when they are working or playing. Also Read - Logitech K380 Multi-device Bluetooth Keyboard Review: Best for what it does

“Whether you are working at home or in an office, we know that one of the biggest detriments to creativity, learning, productivity, and even mental well-being is noise. Our Silent-Touch technology in the new MK295 Silent Wireless Combo brings the focus back to your work and away from any surrounding distractions. This new silent combo brings the familiar comfort and feels of our best-selling keyboard and mouse combo, without the noise!” said Ashok Jangra, Cluster Category Head, South West Asia, Logitech. Also Read - Logitech MX Master 3 Review: Worth the investment and then some

In the Logitech Combo, you get the full-size keyboard along with a spill-proof design, durable keys, and an added layer of comfort. Logitech claims the 36-month battery life here will reduce the hassle of changing batteries. The mouse, on the other hand, features a contoured shape with smooth and precise clicking and pointing. The Logitech mouse itself features an 18-month battery life. there is also an on-off switch for easily switching the mouse on when you need it. The wireless connection ranges 10 meters for both devices. Also Read - Samsung announces partnership with Logitech to offer video conferencing solutions

Samsung announces partnership with logitech

In other news, Samsung has announced a strategic partnership with Logitech to offer solutions for this segment. According to Samsung, the video conferencing market is expected to reach $50 billion in revenue by 2026, after touching $14 billion in 2019. This dramatic acceleration in the market is due to the current global climate, which has changed how companies behave and operate. As such, video conferencing tools have quickly become an important platform for communicating and ensuring business continuity.

Samsung announces partnership with Logitech to offer video conferencing solutions

The new video conferencing solutions from the two companies include Samsung displays and Logitech headsets and video cameras. The South Korean company displays include desktop monitors with flat, curved screens, and so-called ‘Samsung SMART Signage’ to transform any space – home or office – into meeting rooms. Logitech’s cameras with USB connectivity, including the Brio, C930e, C925e MeetUp, Rally, and Rally Plus models, help make any location an integrated workspace.

  Published Date: September 24, 2020 3:14 PM IST

Best Sellers