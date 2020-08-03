Logitech MX Master 3 launches in India

Electronics maker Logitech has launched its flagship mouse, the Logitech MX Master 3 in the Indian market. As part of the launch, the company announced the official specifications, pricing, and purchase channels. This launch comes almost a year after the company announced the product in the international market. It is also worth noting that the flagship Bluetooth mouse was already available in the Indian market. However, this new announcement likely marks the official launch of the product in India. As part of the announcement, the company revealed that it is teaming up with Amazon India to sell the product. Let’s check out all the details around the Logitech MX Master 3 here including the features and pricing. Also Read - Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review: Fashionably late to the party

Logitech MX Master 3 India launch; details

According to the announcement, interested users can head to logitech.com or Amazon India to purchase the Bluetooth mouse. The company has priced the product at Rs 9,495 which may sound extremely expensive for a mere mouse. However, Logitech has added a number of interesting features to the product to make it stand out from the crowd. The highlight of the product is likely its ergonomic design along with the “all-new MagSpeed Scroll Wheel”. As per the details, the company has used “electromagnets” in the mouse to offer the new scroll wheel. Also Read - Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse officially launched in India

At the launch, Ashok Jangra, the Cluster Category Head in South West Asia division at Logitech also issued a statement. Jangra stated, “Our newest flagship products are designed for advanced users, such as software developers, engineers, or designers.” Talking about other features, we also get per-app profiles to take granular control of the product. The company has added some built-in profiles for some popular software apps out of the box. These apps include Word, Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Edge, Excel, PowerPoint, and Word. Users can add other apps installed on their system and fine-tune the functions using the “Logitech Options” app. Also Read - Logitech introduces Circle View security camera compatible with Apple HomeKit

The company has also added Logitech MX signature Darkfield with 4,000 DPI high precision sensor to support all surfaces including glass. We also get a battery that provides “up to 70 days” on one charge. The company has added the usual left and right-click buttons, the scroll wheel, and a mode shift button. We also get a thumbwheel, dedicated back and forward buttons, and a gesture buttons. We can also use the MX Master 3 on two devices at the same time. Logitech has also added the option to copy files across these different devices with the mouse.