Lok Sabha Election 2019: Google Doodle shares voting tips as Phase 4 polling begins

Google has been showcasing a specialized Doodle depicting the election process since the start of India Elections 2019. Today, it is marking the start of Phase IV of elections in the country.

Google Doodle India Elections 2019 main

Google has been showing a specialized doodle on its homepage since the start of India’s Lok Sabha Elections on April 11, 2019. Today, the search giant is continuing that theme to mark the start of Phase 4 of India Elections 2019. The doodle appears only in India and reflects the significance of elections and the democratic process of electing candidates to key civic roles in the country. The Doodle, like those marking the previous phases of 2019 General Elections, is covered in red, blue, green and yellow colors and the second “O” in Google’s logo is replaced with a hand showing the blue ink on the index finger. This denotes the general confirmation of whether or not a person has cast his / her vote during the elections.

If a user taps on the Google Doodle, they are taken to “How to vote” page where Google has curated guidelines on who can vote. In the first line, Google makes it clear that only those whose name appears in the Voter List (also known as Electoral Roll) can vote in the Indian general elections. “Voters can also find information on Polling Booths, Contesting candidates, Election Dates & Timings, Identity cards and EVM,” Google adds. There is also a point by point guideline on the voting process at the polling booth, which will be a good head-start for over 50 million people voting for the first time.

Those voting during the fourth phase of general elections should note that mobile phones, cameras or any other gadget are not allowed inside the polling booth. Apart from the voting process, Google also has updated guidelines on how to check if your name appears in the voter list and then check the name of candidates contesting in your locality. There are also guidelines on how to find polling booth and how to use EVM. Google has sourced this information directly from The Election Commission of India and simplifies the process, which would have otherwise required visiting multiple web pages.

To recall, the India General Elections 2019 is the largest election for a democratic country and nearly 900 million people are expected to cast their vote. The election is being held in seven phases and the fourth phase of polling is being held today. The voting in phases will continue till May 19 and the final results will be declared on May 23. Prime Minister Narendra Modi of BJP is the incumbent while the opposition has formed an alliance to compete against his government.

