Lok Sabha Election 2019: Twitter records 45.6 million tweets as India polls begin

Prime Minister Modi (@narendramodi) emerged as the most mentioned figure during the first phase of the #LokSabhaElections2019 conversations on Twitter.

  • Published: April 12, 2019 2:58 PM IST
Twitter recorded 45.6 million tweets on its platform during a one-month period in the run-up to the polls, registering 1.2 million tweets on the first day of voting on Thursday. Polling was done for 91 seats in 18 states and two union territories on Thursday.

Prime Minister Modi (@narendramodi) emerged as the most mentioned figure during the first phase of the #LokSabhaElections2019 conversations on Twitter. “Campaigns, manifestos and announcements around policies and key social issues have accounted for some of the top-Tweeted moments as voters get ready to go to the polls,” the micro-blogging platform said in a statement.

The top election conversations were national security, religion, jobs, agriculture and taxes and trade during the March 11-April 11 period. In a survey late last month, Twitter India said that over 90 per cent of first-time eligible voters are expected to vote in the elections. Twitter India said that seven in 10 first-time eligible voters in India believe that they are contributing to the public debate by posting on Twitter.

Nearly 54.6 per cent of those surveyed said they will use Twitter to gather support for a cause or movement, and 54.4 per cent will use the platform to express their opinion to be heard. Over 80 per cent said they will turn to social media to find out what’s happening in India and around the world.

