Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 3: Google Doodle depicts an inked finger

When you click on the inked finger Google Doodle, it leads you to the page where you get instructions of 'how to vote'. Google has further noted details of the voting process at a polling booth, candidates names, how to use EVMs, election dates and more.

  Published: April 23, 2019 9:11 AM IST
Today, Google Doodle is celebrating the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with an inked finger. A total of 91 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states and 2 Union Territories went for polling on April 11. Following the first and second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Google has now once again put up inked doodle. Previously, Google Doodle had featured the inked figure on both first and second phase as well.

When you click on the Google Doodle, it leads you to the page where you get instructions of ‘how to vote’. Google has further noted details of the voting process at a polling booth, candidates names, how to use EVMs, election dates and more.

-First polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof
-Second polling official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A)
-You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth
-Record your vote by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM); You will hear a beep sound
-Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with the Candidate serial No., Name and -Symbol shall be visible for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box
-You can press NOTA, None of the Above, if you don’t like any candidate; it’s the last button on the EVM
-For more information, please see the Voter Guide on http://ecisveep.nic.in/

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Phase 1 voting starts today, here’s how to check your name in the voter list

It is important to spread awareness about voting process this time around because it is more crucial. Out of all 89.9 crore voters, about 1.6 crore will be first time voters between the age of 18-19. The polling for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 is being conducted in seven phases – April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

  Published Date: April 23, 2019 9:11 AM IST

