Lok Sabha elections 2019: Snapchat launches new tools and snaps about polling information

Snap Inc, the company behind Snapchat has announced a number of important features for its Indian users as part of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. These new features will include “creative tools” like filters, stickers, Bitmoji, and lenses. In addition to the filters, Team Snapchat will also send “Snap” messages to all its users in India reminding them to check the dates for the election in their constituency along with links that can help users to check the polling location in their area.

The links will direct users to the online portal of Electoral Commission of India where they can check all the necessary details. Snap has also added Snap Map integrations that are aimed at the election. The company revealed that users can use Snapchat along with all the new “lenses and filters to express themselves on issues around the election and share them with friends”. Talking about the Snap map integration, users in the country can use the feature to check details on when voting will take place in their Constituency, and check their online voter roll. It will also have a “ready link” that can easily direct them to the location of the polling booth.

The company also revealed that it has teamed up with YLAC India (Young Leaders for Active Citizenship) to host a “geo-filter competition” that is aimed at encouraging young voters to increase their expression and engagement around the state elections that will take place in Delhi and Mumbai. Snap has also teamed up with HuffPost India, The Wire, and Brut India to offer content around the 2019 elections.

As part of the content partnership, Snap revealed that its content partners “will go live” along with ‘publisher stories’, curated election-related stories, “Shows”, and more. All this is aimed at providing comprehensive coverage and analysis of elections while ensuring that the sentiments of the voters from all across the country are captured from the ground.