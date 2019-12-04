London man orders Apple Watch and Amazon delivers him $5 plunger

Flipkart recently delivered pack of tiles with instruction manual to a Kannur man who ordered a camera. If you thought what else can go wrong then the answer lies in a $5 plunger. A London man reportedly ordered an Apple Watch from Amazon but when the shipment arrived in the mail, he did not know that he was in for a surprise. John Browne purchased an Apple Watch during the Black Friday sale for about $387 but received a $5 plunger instead.

Amazon delivers plunger instead of an Apple Watch

The mistake in delivery by Amazon was first reported by South West News Service, a British news agency. It was a pre-Christmas treat for myself and I have wanted one for a long time,” Browne told SWNS. “I waited for Black Friday specifically and it was a calculated move on my part. It got delivered to me at work and I went down to collect it at reception.” The whole ordeal sounds bizarre for the world’s largest e-commerce company.

Watch: Top smartphones to launch in December 2019

“I opened it in front of the reception staff and they started howling with laughter,” Browne added. “They were all in absolute hysterics. But I was absolutely fuming and I had to hold it back in front of them. I was very annoyed and was dreading the impending faff to get it sorted with Amazon.” He also told the news agency that he considered it a massive mistake and could not believe it. Amazon has acknowledged that the order was wrong but Browne was in for some disappointment from the company.

Amazon told Browne that the color and design of the watch ordered by him was sold out by the time the mistake was discovered. “I tried to order it for a second time and it had sold out,” Browne explained. “It has massively annoyed me. It’s just not good enough and all of the planning I put into getting the watch has gone out of the window.” While Flipkart has agreed to send the camera to Kannur man, Browne is going to walk with disappointment. While he might be able to get the same color and design of Apple Watch, the Black Friday discount will be hard to come by.