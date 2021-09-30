Looking to buy an air purifier? 5 things you must keep in mind

With the winter fast approaching, air pollution levels will once again rise to toxic levels in most Indian cities like Delhi. While some of you might not be affected by the greyish sky, the pollution still causes damage to your body. Although most of us are used to wear masks while outside, getting a good air purifier for your home will help you lead a much more healthy life. Apart from the winters when the pollutants settle closer to the ground, another additive to the pollution is the bursting of crackers during festivities like Diwali, marriages, and more. Also Read - Dyson V11 Absolute Pro vacuum cleaner: Top 5 features that make it shine

If you are looking to purchase an air purifier for your house, there are a few things that you should know before making the purchase. Here we will be taking a look at the top 5 things that you should consider to find the right air purifier for your home.

Size of the room

The first thing that you should consider while purchasing an air purifier is the area of the room you are going to place the air purifier in. With the exact dimensions of the room, you will be able to choose the right air purifier, that will be able to purify the room's air effectively and efficiently. Getting a smaller air purifier, would take up a lot of energy as it would have to overwork and would not be able to purify the air properly.

Filters

One of the major parts of an air purifier is its filters, which determine the quality of air that the purifier would be able to output. The more the number of filters an air purifier has, the better quality of air it will be able to output. You should take note that the air purifier comes with a multi-filtration system, that purifies impurities like PM10, PM2.5, VOC, and more. A benefit would be if the air purifier comes with a HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filter that sift out 0.1micron particles, allergens, and more.

Ease of changing filters

While more filters help with better air purification, it makes the changing process much more complex. So it is easier if you purchase an air purifier with a quick-release mechanism for the air filters. Additionally, if you get a set of integrated filters, it would make the job much easier.

Noise

While an air purifier will provide you with keeping your health in check, it will be of no use, if the purifier does not let you sleep. A lot of air purifiers make loud noises while at work, which will keep you up in the night until you get used to them. It is better to look for air purifiers that have a low dB output and also come with a night mode or a silent mode.

Energy consumption

An air purifier is another gadget that you will be placed in your home that will take electricity to run. Considering that you will have to run it the whole day, the bills will rack up. Due to which investing in a good air purifier that comes with a good energy-saving rating is recommended, to help you save on your electricity bill.