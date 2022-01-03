comscore Lucknow-Kanpur expressway to use 3D AMG technology
Lucknow-Kanpur expressway to use 3D AMG technology: Here's what that means

The Lucknow-Kanpur expressway will be the first expressway in India to use the 3D AMG technology for building highways.

Representational Image (Image: Pixabay)

India will soon get another expressway that will shorten the distance between two of the most important cities in Uttar Pradesh. Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone for the Lucknow-Kanpur expressway on January 5. The Rs 1935.34 crore project has already been approved by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and it is expected to be completed by 2023. Also Read - Govt to make GPS mandatory for four-wheelers to track cars on every route: Report

The expressway will start at Lucknow’s Amausi airport and it will connect with the proposed Ring Road in Kanpur via Unnao. A 13km long stretch of 63Km long six-lane expressway will be elevated and it will reduce the total travel time between the two cities from around 1.5 hours to around 55 minutes.
An interesting fact about the Lucknow-Kanpur expressway is that it will use 3D Automated Machine Guidance (AMG) technology. It will be the first expressway in India to use the 3D AMG technology for building highways. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 likely to support BeiDou navigation system

What is 3D AMG technology and how does it work?

3D AMG technology involves using 3D engineered models for guiding the construction work. It uses 3D modelling data along with global positioning system (GPS) technology to provide real time guidance for constructing the highway using a host of automated machines. A machine that uses AMG technology determines the position of cutting edges or pavement moulds using a combination of GPS, robotic stations, and lasers. It then creates a 3D model for the highway, which is then refined using a computer-user interface. Also Read - Xiaomi, Realme to launch phones with India's own NavIC GPS tech

An NHAI (National Highway Authority of India) official told The Times of India that the computer evaluates the machine’s on-ground position relative to its proposed position in the 3D model. The operator then uses information from the on-board computer to control the machine’s position (and construct the highway) with minimum input from the operator.

What are the benefits of using 3D AMG technology?

Using the 3D AMG technology makes the overall process automated and more efficient. Using the 3D AMG technology will enable the contractor to monitor the development in real time on their phones and computers. It will also lower the construction time and overall cost of the project while reducing the error margin and improve the safety of workers.

  Published Date: January 3, 2022 6:37 PM IST

Best Sellers