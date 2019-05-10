comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Lucy Wills, the pioneering prenatal care researcher honored with a Google Doodle
News

Lucy Wills, the pioneering prenatal care researcher honored with a Google Doodle

News

Google Doodle is marking the 131st birthday of Lucy Wills, whose research led to isolation of folic acid and pioneered prenatal care for pregnant women.

  • Published: May 10, 2019 9:07 AM IST
Google Doodle Lucy Wills main

Lucy Wills, who pioneered preventive prenatal care for women, is being honored with a Google Doodle today. The search giant is marking the 131st birthday of the English hematologist today and the doodle shows the investigative instincts of Wills, which led her to India to conduct research on life-threatening anemia afflicting pregnant textile workers. Lucy Wills was born on this day in 1888 and she attended the Cheltenham College for Young Ladies, one of the first British boarding schools that trained female students in science and mathematics.

In 1911, Wills earned first honors in botany and geology at the Cambridge University’s Newnham College, which was at the forefront of educating women. She then went to the London School of Medicine for Women, which was the first school in Britain to train female doctors. Her biggest contribution to the world is the creation of a prenatal vitamin that helps prevent birth defects and she is the one pregnant women must thank for safe delivery of babies. For this research, Wills traveled to India to investigate a severe form of life-threatening anemia that affected pregnant textile workers in Mumbai (then Bombay).

Android 10 Q: 6 features that make it worth waiting for

Also Read

Android 10 Q: 6 features that make it worth waiting for

She suspected that poor nutrition was the cause of this anemia and concluded when a laboratory monkey’s health improved after being fed the British breakfast spread Marmite made of yeast extract. The discovery came to be known as the “Wills Factor” and led to isolation of folic acid from spinach, a man-made form of folate, which is a Vitamin B found naturally in dark green vegetables and citrus fruits. The folic acid is vital to the creation of red blood cells and it can help prevent birth defects in the baby’s brain and spinal cord, if taken before and during pregnancy by the women.

Watch: Android Q How to install

In the Google Doodle page, Google notes that Wills is remembered for her wry sense of humor and she enjoyed mountain climbing, cross-country skiing and instead of driving a car, she rode a bicycle to work. She opted for research and teaching rather than practicing medicine and devoted much of her to travel the world and work to ensure the health of mothers-to-be. She died in 1964 at the age of 75 and her contribution to the birth of healthier babies remains crucial even today.

  • Published Date: May 10, 2019 9:07 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel 4 series to come with next-generation Google Assistant
News
Google Pixel 4 series to come with next-generation Google Assistant
Paytm Mall offering up to Rs 12,000 cashback on iPhones

Deals

Paytm Mall offering up to Rs 12,000 cashback on iPhones

Samsung Galaxy Fold launch

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold launch "will not be too late": DJ Koh

Alleged Asus Zenfone 6 case renders reveal back design

News

Alleged Asus Zenfone 6 case renders reveal back design

Fortnite Season 9 coming soon as server downtime begins

Gaming

Fortnite Season 9 coming soon as server downtime begins

Sponsored

Most Popular

Sony WH-XB700 Review

Jabra Move Style Edition Review

Oppo A1k Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Hands on and First Impressions

Nokia 4.2 Review

Google honors Lucy Wills with a doodle

Google Pixel 4 series to come with next-generation Google Assistant

Samsung Galaxy Fold launch "will not be too late": DJ Koh

Alleged Asus Zenfone 6 case renders reveal back design

Indians searching 'dating' more than 'matrimony' on Google

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google honors Lucy Wills with a doodle

News

Google honors Lucy Wills with a doodle
Google Pixel 4 series to come with next-generation Google Assistant

News

Google Pixel 4 series to come with next-generation Google Assistant
Indians searching 'dating' more than 'matrimony' on Google

News

Indians searching 'dating' more than 'matrimony' on Google
Google expands features to offer greater control over data to users

News

Google expands features to offer greater control over data to users
Online video audience in India expected to grow to 500 million by 2020: Google

News

Online video audience in India expected to grow to 500 million by 2020: Google

हिंदी समाचार

Google Doodle: English haematologist Lucy Wills की याद में बनाया गया डूडल

32 हजार रुपये से कम कीमत पर अगले हफ्ते लॉन्च होगा Vivo V15 Pro का 8GB रैम वेरिएंट, जानें कीमत

TikTok की धमाकेदार वापसी, TikTok यूजर्स हर दिन जीत सकते हैं एक लाख रुपये

Aakash टैबलेट बनाने वाली DataWind ने भारत में दो प्रॉडक्शन फैसिलिटी को किया बंद

Hike ने लॉन्च किए फिल्म Chhota Bheem : Kung Fu Dhamaka से जुड़े स्टिकर्स

News

Google honors Lucy Wills with a doodle
News
Google honors Lucy Wills with a doodle
Google Pixel 4 series to come with next-generation Google Assistant

News

Google Pixel 4 series to come with next-generation Google Assistant
Samsung Galaxy Fold launch

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold launch "will not be too late": DJ Koh
Alleged Asus Zenfone 6 case renders reveal back design

News

Alleged Asus Zenfone 6 case renders reveal back design
Indians searching 'dating' more than 'matrimony' on Google

News

Indians searching 'dating' more than 'matrimony' on Google