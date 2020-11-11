comscore Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch, MacBook Air, Mac Mini launched | BGR India
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • MacBook Pro 13-inch, MacBook Air, and Mac Mini with Apple M1 chip launched
News

MacBook Pro 13-inch, MacBook Air, and Mac Mini with Apple M1 chip launched

Laptops

Apple launched MacBook Pro 13-inch, MacBook Air, and Mac Mini with its in-house M1 chip at its virtual event last night.

  • Updated: November 11, 2020 9:31 AM IST
apple macbook air, macbook pro, mac mini

At the Apple event last night the tech giant launched three new Mac models based on the company’s new in-house ARM-based Silicon processors called Apple M1. The three MacBook models that Apple announced are MacBook Pro 13-inch, MacBook Air, and Mac Mini. To recall, at WWCD 2020 virtual event earlier this year, Tim Cook announced that the entire Mac product lineup will transition to its in house ARM-based Silicon chips from the Intel X86 CUPs that powered Mac products for nearly 15 years. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE vs Apple iPhone12 Mini - Head to Head Comparison with All Features and Specs

New MacBook Pro 13-inch price in India

Apple has announced the India prices of the three new Mac products. The Apple M1 Soc powered 13-inch MacBook Pro is priced starting at Rs 1,22,900 in India for the 256GB storage while the 512GB storage model is set at Rs 1,42,900. In comparison, the Intel-based MacBook Pro 13-inch with 512GB storage is priced at Rs 1,74,900 while the 1TB model is set at Rs 1,94,900. Similar to the previous MacBook models the new ones also come in two colours – Silver and Space Grey. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 10 lite vs Apple iPhone XR - Head to Head Comparison with All Specs and Features

New MacBook Air price in India

The new MacBook Air with Apple M1 SoC with 256GB storage is priced at Rs 92,900 in India while the 512GB variant is priced slightly higher at Rs 1,17,900. The MacBook Air is available in three colours including Silver, Space Grey, and Gold. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max - Head to Head Comparison with Specs and Price

New Mac Mini price in India

Apple has priced the new Mac Mini pretty competitively. In India, the new Apple M1 chip powered Mac Mini with 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 64,900 while the 512GB storage model is priced at Rs 84,900. This one is available in only one Silver colour option.

Special Mac prices for education customers

All new Mac models are priced lower for education customers. The Apple M1 chip powered MacBook Air starts at Rs 83,610, MacBook Pro starts at Rs 1,10,610 and Mac Mini starts at Rs 58,410. The online Apple Store in India has already started accepting orders for the new Mac models and lists November 25 as the first shipping date.

New MacBooks powered by Apple M1 SoC

Apple has announced that the newly M1 SoC features eight cores including four high-power and four power-efficient, a custom integrated GPU, image signal processor, Secure Enclave, and Neural Engine. The company claims that the new MacBook Air is faster than nearly 98 per cent of PC laptops sold in the past year.

Apple also claims that the MacBook Air is the best-selling 13-inch notebook in the world. The new Mac is said to be capable to to run 3.5X faster CPU performance, 5X faster graphics and 9X faster machine learning when compared to the previous generation. The company claims that the new MacBook Air can deliver up to 15 hours of wireless Web browsing and 18 hours of video playback.

The new MacBook Pro is said to offer up to 5X faster graphics and 11X faster machine learning when compared to the previous generation. Apple claims that MacBook Pro is capable of offering up to 17 hours of wireless Web browsing and 20 hours of video playback. This makes it nearly 10 hours more battery backup than the previous generation. With the new Pro model, Apple promises to deliver studio-quality mics for video calls and improved camera performance.

The new Mac Mini is said to offer up to 3X faster CPU performance when compared to the previous models. The company also claims that the Mac Mini can offer up to 6X better graphics performance and 15X faster machine learning.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 11, 2020 9:09 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 11, 2020 9:31 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

MacBook Pro 13-inch, MacBook Air, Mac Mini with Apple M1 chip launched
News
MacBook Pro 13-inch, MacBook Air, Mac Mini with Apple M1 chip launched
Apple event: How to watch livestream

News

Apple event: How to watch livestream

Your Android phone runs on this version? Upgrade it right now

News

Your Android phone runs on this version? Upgrade it right now

Honor 10X Lite launched globally, here are the details

News

Honor 10X Lite launched globally, here are the details

iPhone 11, iPhone SE become top selling smartphones in Q3

Mobiles

iPhone 11, iPhone SE become top selling smartphones in Q3

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

MacBook Pro 13-inch, MacBook Air, Mac Mini with Apple M1 chip launched

Apple event: How to watch livestream

Your Android phone runs on this version? Upgrade it right now

Beware, multiple vulnerabilities found in WhatsApp for iOS, warns CERT-In

Honor 10X Lite launched globally, here are the details

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Related Topics

Related Stories

MacBook Pro 13-inch, MacBook Air, Mac Mini with Apple M1 chip launched

News

MacBook Pro 13-inch, MacBook Air, Mac Mini with Apple M1 chip launched
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000
Apple event: How to watch livestream

News

Apple event: How to watch livestream
iPhone 11, iPhone SE become top selling smartphones in Q3

Mobiles

iPhone 11, iPhone SE become top selling smartphones in Q3

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G स्मार्टफोन Snapdragon 750G और Android 11 के साथ Geekbench पर हुआ लिस्ट

Apple M1 प्रोसेसर के साथ लॉन्च हुए MacBook Pro, MacBook Air और Mac Mini, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers 11 November 2020 : IPL के जुड़ें इन पांच सवाल के जवाब देकर जीतें फ्लिपकार्ट गिफ्ट वाउचर्स

Vivo V20 Pro इस कीमत और तारीख को हो सकते हैं लॉन्च, लीक हुई जानकारी

OnePlus Nord SE स्मार्टफोन फ्लैगशिप फीचर्स के साथ किफायती कीमत पर हो सकता है लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look
How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Features

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile
Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Features

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

Reviews

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

News

MacBook Pro 13-inch, MacBook Air, Mac Mini with Apple M1 chip launched
News
MacBook Pro 13-inch, MacBook Air, Mac Mini with Apple M1 chip launched
Apple event: How to watch livestream

News

Apple event: How to watch livestream
Your Android phone runs on this version? Upgrade it right now

News

Your Android phone runs on this version? Upgrade it right now
Beware, multiple vulnerabilities found in WhatsApp for iOS, warns CERT-In

News

Beware, multiple vulnerabilities found in WhatsApp for iOS, warns CERT-In
Honor 10X Lite launched globally, here are the details

News

Honor 10X Lite launched globally, here are the details

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers