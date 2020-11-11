At the Apple event last night the tech giant launched three new Mac models based on the company’s new in-house ARM-based Silicon processors called Apple M1. The three MacBook models that Apple announced are MacBook Pro 13-inch, MacBook Air, and Mac Mini. To recall, at WWCD 2020 virtual event earlier this year, Tim Cook announced that the entire Mac product lineup will transition to its in house ARM-based Silicon chips from the Intel X86 CUPs that powered Mac products for nearly 15 years. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE vs Apple iPhone12 Mini - Head to Head Comparison with All Features and Specs

New MacBook Pro 13-inch price in India

Apple has announced the India prices of the three new Mac products. The Apple M1 Soc powered 13-inch MacBook Pro is priced starting at Rs 1,22,900 in India for the 256GB storage while the 512GB storage model is set at Rs 1,42,900. In comparison, the Intel-based MacBook Pro 13-inch with 512GB storage is priced at Rs 1,74,900 while the 1TB model is set at Rs 1,94,900. Similar to the previous MacBook models the new ones also come in two colours – Silver and Space Grey.

New MacBook Air price in India

The new MacBook Air with Apple M1 SoC with 256GB storage is priced at Rs 92,900 in India while the 512GB variant is priced slightly higher at Rs 1,17,900. The MacBook Air is available in three colours including Silver, Space Grey, and Gold.

New Mac Mini price in India

Apple has priced the new Mac Mini pretty competitively. In India, the new Apple M1 chip powered Mac Mini with 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 64,900 while the 512GB storage model is priced at Rs 84,900. This one is available in only one Silver colour option.

Special Mac prices for education customers

All new Mac models are priced lower for education customers. The Apple M1 chip powered MacBook Air starts at Rs 83,610, MacBook Pro starts at Rs 1,10,610 and Mac Mini starts at Rs 58,410. The online Apple Store in India has already started accepting orders for the new Mac models and lists November 25 as the first shipping date.

New MacBooks powered by Apple M1 SoC

Apple has announced that the newly M1 SoC features eight cores including four high-power and four power-efficient, a custom integrated GPU, image signal processor, Secure Enclave, and Neural Engine. The company claims that the new MacBook Air is faster than nearly 98 per cent of PC laptops sold in the past year.

Apple also claims that the MacBook Air is the best-selling 13-inch notebook in the world. The new Mac is said to be capable to to run 3.5X faster CPU performance, 5X faster graphics and 9X faster machine learning when compared to the previous generation. The company claims that the new MacBook Air can deliver up to 15 hours of wireless Web browsing and 18 hours of video playback.

The new MacBook Pro is said to offer up to 5X faster graphics and 11X faster machine learning when compared to the previous generation. Apple claims that MacBook Pro is capable of offering up to 17 hours of wireless Web browsing and 20 hours of video playback. This makes it nearly 10 hours more battery backup than the previous generation. With the new Pro model, Apple promises to deliver studio-quality mics for video calls and improved camera performance.

The new Mac Mini is said to offer up to 3X faster CPU performance when compared to the previous models. The company also claims that the Mac Mini can offer up to 6X better graphics performance and 15X faster machine learning.