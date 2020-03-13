comscore MacBook Pro, Air with scissor keyboards may launch soon | BGR India
MacBook Pro, Air refreshed models with scissor-switch keyboards tipped off to launch in Q2 2020

Apple could launch the refreshed models of the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air in Q2 2020, suggests analyst Mig Chi Kuo.

  Published: March 13, 2020 1:49 PM IST
apple-macbook-pro-hands-on-3

Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently had claimed that the iPhone making company is planning to release a new MacBook Pro along with MacBook Air models. Interestingly, these new MacBooks are expected to launch with the scissor keyboards, that Apple recently started using. The new products are also expected to launch in the second quarter of 2020.

Kuo however, did not comment on the size of the new MacBook Pro. However, he is possibly referring to the new 14-inch model that he had previously mentioned. This is likely because the 16-inch MacBook Pro was only released four months ago and it is unlikely that Apple will refresh the device so soon, reports Mac Rumors.

MacBook Pro, Air 2020: What’s new?

According to the report, Kuo expects the new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models will go through a few cost-cutting changes to keep prices in check. However, Kuo also added that the optimizations will not let users notice any difference in performance.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro and the new MacBook Air, both still use the butterfly-switch keyboard mechanism. These keyboards are known to often have high failure rates. This even had Apple initiate a free repair program across the world in 2018.

Apart from these products, the company is also planning to launch a 12.9-inch iPad Pro along with multiple notebook models. These Apple products will reportedly feature Mini-LED backlit displays and they are expected to launch by the end of 2020.

Kuo had earlier also mentioned that the company is developing six products with Mini-LED displays for release by the end of 2021. These are the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the 10.2-inch iPad, a 7.9-inch iPad mini. There is also a 27-inch iMac Pro, a 14-inch MacBook Pro, and a 16-inch MacBook Pro model.

The analyst had also revealed that the company is expected to release the new iPad Pro models with rear 3D sensing (likely via a 3D ToF sensor) in the first half of 2020. Another recent report also suggested that the new Apple iPad Pro could indeed feature a triple-camera setup on the back similar to the iPhone 11 series.

(With inputs from IANS)

  Published Date: March 13, 2020 1:49 PM IST

