MacBooks, Macs with Apple Silicon to launch on November 17, hints Prosser

Apple may host another event on November 17 for the ARM-powered Macs and MacBooks. The tip comes from reliable Apple tipster Jon Prosser.

  • Published: October 16, 2020 1:09 PM IST
Apple MacBook Air 2018 (9)

Representational Image

If you breathe Apple, this is probably one of the best times for you. Starting in September 2020, Apple has revamped its entire lineup of Watch models, iPads, HomePod, and of course, the iPhones. The new iPhone 12 series is currently the center of attention but Apple isn’t done here. In a month’s time, Apple will have another big revelation for fans of the Mac and MacBooks. You guessed it right, the ARM Macs are coming next month. Also Read - Beats Flex earbuds launched with Apple's new H1 chip

Apple is yet to announce anything formally but tipster Jon Prosser has confirmed November 17 for an Apple product launch event. Prosser has had a reliable run of leaks this year and it is safe to say that you can probably expect Apple to show up with the new Macs. He also goes on to say that the AirPods Studio has been delayed to March 2021. Reasons for the delay are yet to be known. Also Read - iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone XR ditch charging adapter and EarPods in the box after iPhone 12

The move to ARM will be one of the biggest changes the Mac lineup will see since it transitioned to Intel chips in the last decade. Apple already released a developer kit running on the latest Apple Silicon chip at the WWDC 2020 earlier in the year. The new chip promises better performance over equivalent Intel chips. Theoretically, the new chips can offer longer battery life too. Also Read - iPhone 11, iPhone SE prices drop after Apple launches iPhone 12 in India

MacBooks with Apple Silicon coming soon

The switch to ARM-based chips for the Mac lineup promises major gains in performance. Rumors had it that the new chip will also help Apple change the design of the MacBook laptops. It is yet unknown as to which models will get the Apple Silicon treatment. Our money is on the entry-level MacBook Air models as well as the MacBook Pro models. Apple could also reserve the new chips for its high-end PCs initially while using Intel power for the affordable models.

You should note that Apple already uses its own chips in the iPhones, iPads, HomePod, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Apple Silicon has always given Apple products a significant power advantage over its rivals. Last year’s A13 Bionic is still comparable in performance to the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 in terms of raw performance.

Sadly, Prosser says the AirPods Studio headphones will be delayed to March 2021. Previously, the Studio was supposed to drop with the iPhone 12 but Apple chose not to release it now. Not much in known about the AirPods Studio, apart from a render showcasing a sleek “over-the-ear” profile.

  Published Date: October 16, 2020 1:09 PM IST

Best Sellers