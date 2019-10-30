Apple has released new version of watchOS and macOS Catalina for the users. The new versions watchOS 6.1, macOS Catalina 10.15.1 can now be downloaded. Both are minor updates that bring AirPods Pro support to Mac computers and Apple Watch owners. The watchOS is also compatible with Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2.

watchOS 6.1 update detailed

For users having Apple Watch Series 3, 4, and 5, this will be the first update that can directly be installed within the watch. For Series 1 and Series 2 users, the Watch app on iPhone is needed to install the update. Apple noted that the update brings bug fixes, improvements and over 20 security enhancements. Users can head over to Settings > General > Software Update on their Apple Watch to proceed with the update.

macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update detailed

The macOS update is slighter bigger as it not only brings AirPods Pro support, but also brings 70 new and updated emojis. It also brings new Siri privacy settings, and support for HomeKit and HomeKit Secure Video enabled routers. Additionally, several bug fixes and security updates are also a part of the update. To update your macOS, you can head over to System Preferences > Software Update > and install update.

Apple AirPods Pro launched

Apple has launched a new pair of true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, and sweat and water-resistant. The new AirPods Pro comes with an in-ear design, and an ultra-compact case. Apple will be selling its latest set of AirPods Pro for Rs 24,900.

AirPods Pro will also be available via Apple Premium Resellers soon. AirPods with Charging Case are available for Rs 14,900, and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case will costs Rs 18,900. Interested buyers can order the standalone Wireless Charging Case for Rs 7,500.