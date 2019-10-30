comscore macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update now rolling out to users
  • Home
  • News
  • macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update rolling out, brings new emoji and support for AirPods Pro
News

macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update rolling out, brings new emoji and support for AirPods Pro

News

Besides macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update, Apple is also rolling out watchOS 6.1 update for smartwatch users. Here is all you need to know.

  • Published: October 30, 2019 6:10 PM IST
Apple macOS Catalina 3

Apple has released new version of watchOS and macOS Catalina for the users. The new versions watchOS 6.1, macOS Catalina 10.15.1 can now be downloaded. Both are minor updates that bring AirPods Pro support to Mac computers and Apple Watch owners. The watchOS is also compatible with Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2.

watchOS 6.1 update detailed

For users having Apple Watch Series 3, 4, and 5, this will be the first update that can directly be installed within the watch. For Series 1 and Series 2 users, the Watch app on iPhone is needed to install the update. Apple noted that the update brings bug fixes, improvements and over 20 security enhancements. Users can head over to Settings > General > Software Update on their Apple Watch to proceed with the update.

macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update detailed

The macOS update is slighter bigger as it not only brings AirPods Pro support, but also brings 70 new and updated emojis. It also brings new Siri privacy settings, and support for HomeKit and HomeKit Secure Video enabled routers. Additionally, several bug fixes and security updates are also a part of the update. To update your macOS, you can head over to System Preferences > Software Update > and install update.

Apple AirPods Pro launched

Apple has launched a new pair of true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, and sweat and water-resistant. The new AirPods Pro comes with an in-ear design, and an ultra-compact case. Apple will be selling its latest set of AirPods Pro for Rs 24,900.

AirPods Pro will also be available via Apple Premium Resellers soon. AirPods with Charging Case are available for Rs 14,900, and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case will costs Rs 18,900. Interested buyers can order the standalone Wireless Charging Case for Rs 7,500.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 30, 2019 6:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Infinix S5 new variant to reportedly launch in mid-November
News
Infinix S5 new variant to reportedly launch in mid-November
Vodafone reportedly mulling an exit from Indian market

Telecom

Vodafone reportedly mulling an exit from Indian market

macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update rolling out now

News

macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update rolling out now

Mario Kart Tour hits 129.3 million downloads in one month

Gaming

Mario Kart Tour hits 129.3 million downloads in one month

Sony PS4 has become the second most sold console ever

Gaming

Sony PS4 has become the second most sold console ever

Most Popular

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Motorola Moto G8 Plus First Impressions

Infinix S5 new variant to reportedly launch in mid-November

macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update rolling out now

Huawei MediaPad M7 render shows hole punch display, stylus support

Xiaomi sells over 12 million devices in festive sales

Fitbit report claims that Indians are second most sleep deprived

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode

Google Messages RCS: How to enable this on any Android smartphone

Top 5 Made in India Smartphones

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000

Related Topics

Related Stories

macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update rolling out now

News

macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update rolling out now
Xiaomi Mi Watch real-world images leak online

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Watch real-world images leak online
AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation launched: Price in India, features and other details

News

AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation launched: Price in India, features and other details
Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review
Best fitness tracker and smartwatches to buy this Diwali

Top Products

Best fitness tracker and smartwatches to buy this Diwali

हिंदी समाचार

Tata Sky ब्रॉडबैंड यूजर्स सालाना पेमेंट पर कर सकते हैं 15 प्रतिशत की बचत

PUBG Mobile ने न्यू एंटी चीट डिटेक्शन सिस्टम को किया पेश, चीटर्स ऑटोमेटिक होंगे बैन

Redmi K20 Pro यूजर्स को मिलनी शुरू हुई Android 10 बेस्ड MIUI 11 अपडेट

Apex Legends का प्लेयर बेस 7 करोड़ के पार पहुंचा

Apple iPhone SE 2 अगले साल मार्च 2020 में हो सकता है लॉन्च, ये होंगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस!

News

Infinix S5 new variant to reportedly launch in mid-November
News
Infinix S5 new variant to reportedly launch in mid-November
macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update rolling out now

News

macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update rolling out now
Huawei MediaPad M7 render shows hole punch display, stylus support

News

Huawei MediaPad M7 render shows hole punch display, stylus support
Xiaomi sells over 12 million devices in festive sales

News

Xiaomi sells over 12 million devices in festive sales
Fitbit report claims that Indians are second most sleep deprived

News

Fitbit report claims that Indians are second most sleep deprived